Junior Achievement and the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream Announce Partnership to Promote Financial Literacy and Other Essential Life Skills

Partnership to Help Teens Become Better Prepared Adults
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement and the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream ("MCAAD") today announced a partnership to promote essential life skills to young people, including financial literacy, work and career readiness, entrepreneurship and healthy habits. Junior Achievement's mission and storied history working with teens across the country to inspire and prepare them to succeed is perfectly aligned with MCAAD's mission to advance economic and social mobility for all.
"Through this partnership with MCAAD, we at Junior Achievement anticipate helping more young people make the connection between what they learn in school and life outside the classroom," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We greatly appreciate MCAAD's partnership and vision as we work together to help ensure teens have the resources needed to obtain the skillsets and mindsets to build thriving communities."
"This partnership is part of MCAAD's strategic plan not only to celebrate stories of people who have overcome obstacles to the American Dream, but to deliver direct value to our communities through skill-building courses and other services to help people define and reach for their own dreams. Our 'pillars' of the American Dream include a specific focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial literacy, as essential to everyone's success. One of our key aims with this Junior Achievement partnership is to develop a variety of programming on these topics," says Dr. Kerry Healey, President of the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream. "We are proud to collaborate with Junior Achievement and contribute to their world class skill-building curricula."
About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States as part of 10 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.JA.org for more information.
About MCAAD
The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream (MCAAD)'s mission is to advance economic and social mobility for people in America and around the world. The Center celebrates people who exemplify the ideal of the American Dream, confronts barriers to opportunity, and catalyzes solutions that advance economic and social mobility for all. MCAAD focuses on expanding access to four pillars of the American Dream: education and the educator, public health and medical research, access to capital and financial empowerment, and entrepreneurship and innovation. Across these four pillars, the Center will offer a broad array of educational programs and inspirational content, events, convenings, research, and polling, as well as building partnerships with companies, non-profits, and civic organizations that can deliver impact on people's lives and broaden opportunity. In 2023, the Center will open its physical doors on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. to visitors around the world. For more information, visit www.mcaad.org.
