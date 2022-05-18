Seaspan Announces Order for Four 7,700 TEU Dual-Fuel LNG Containership Newbuilds

LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") ATCO, today announced that it has entered into agreements with a major shipyard to construct four ultra-modern 7,700 TEU dual-fuel liquefied natural gas containership newbuilds (the "Vessels"). The Vessels are anticipated to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, and will enter into long-term charters with a leading global liner customer upon completion. The charters include purchase obligations at the conclusion of the charter terms, and will contribute approximately $0.95 billion of gross contracted cash flow. The Vessels are anticipated to be financed through existing liquidity, cash flow from operations, and additional borrowings. The transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions.
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world's largest container shipping liners. As at March 31, 2022, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 132 vessels with a total capacity of 1,147,980 TEU, and an additional 67 vessels under construction, excluding those announced today, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,959,380 TEU, on a fully delivered basis. For more information, visit seaspancorp.com.
This release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "will", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations only as of the date of this release. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based upon assumptions we believe to be reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the potential that the Vessels will not be delivered when anticipated or at all; the potential for early termination of the charters and Seaspan's inability to replace them; and other factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Atlas's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of any of our securities.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.