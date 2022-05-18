SEI Launches its First ETFs

New ETF Suite Leverages Proprietary Factor-Based Approach
OAKS, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® SEIC today announced the launch of its first ETFs, a suite of four large-cap, factor-based strategies designed to support a goals-based wealth management approach.
The new funds include the:
- SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF SEIQ
- SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF SEIM
- SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF SEIV
- SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF SELV
SEI's Factor ETF suite seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation, utilizing a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment strategy to evaluate large-capitalization stocks tailored to each of the respective factors. The ETFs are optimized to a portfolio with exposure to equity securities corresponding to each relevant factor or outcome, while concurrently managing additional exposures to other factors. The ETFs are actively managed by SEI's internal investment team and include a 15 bps management fee.
Kevin Barr, Head of SEI's Investment Management Unit, said:
"Investors are increasingly looking for investment products that seek to generate positive outcomes—especially amid today's persistent inflation and market volatility. Our investment platform is crafted expressly to help meet our clients' needs and goals, and we are excited to introduce our proprietary, actively managed factor-based investment strategy in a lower-cost vehicle that can help investors achieve their investment objectives."
About SEI®
SEI SEIC delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. There is no assurance that the objectives of the Funds will be achieved or will be will successful.
To determine if the Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors and charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's full prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-800-DIAL-SEI. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC) is the adviser to the SEI funds, which are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co (SIDCO). SIMC and SIDCO are wholly owned subsidiaries of SEI Investments Company (SEI).
