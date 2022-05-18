Beat the Heat with Salty and Sweet: McDonald's USA Debuts the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry

The first new McFlurry of 2022 arrives to restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting May 25
CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the start of summer, McDonald's USA is releasing its first new McFlurry® flavor of the year – the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. The tasty frozen treat will be available starting May 25 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
Each McFlurry is made with McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and topped with a rich caramel swirl – making it the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
Is your mouth watering yet?
Our fans know the Golden Arches is the place to go when a sweet and salty craving strikes – but why stop with the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry when you could pair it with some of our other fan favorites?
- If you have a sweet tooth…you'll love that first taste of the rich chocolatey goodness and tasty caramel together. To make your day even sweeter, compliment it with a warm Apple Pie or Chocolate Chip Cookie.
- If salty is your thing…the crunchy pretzel pieces are meant for you. You're def going to want to order a large World Famous Fries® for dipping, or a mouthwatering Big Mac®.
You can get your hands on the new Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry, along with the classic OREO® or M&M's® McFlurry, however you order your McDonald's – in the restaurant, drive-thru or on the McDonald's App for McDelivery*.
*McDelivery available at participating McDonald's. Prices may be higher than at restaurants. Delivery/other fees may apply.
About McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.
Media Contact:
Morgan O'Marra
morgan.o'marra@us.mcd.com
SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.