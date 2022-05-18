Mortgage Awards of Excellence names CMI Financial Group 2022 Private Lender of the Year

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, today announced it has been named the 2022 Mortgage Awards of Excellence Lender of the Year: Private Lender.

The Lender of the Year: Private Lender award recognizes CMI's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional support to the mortgage broker community.

The Mortgage Awards of Excellence recognizes achievement and leadership in the Canadian mortgage industry. The Lender of the Year: Private Lender award recognizes CMI's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional support to the mortgage broker community, to educating and elevating the level of professionalism among industry stakeholders, and to giving back to the communities it serves.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "Private lending is a critical pillar of the Canadian mortgage industry. We're so proud to be recognized as a leader in the space, and a catalyst in bringing vital financing alternatives out of the shadows and into the mainstream. The fact that these awards are chosen by colleagues and peers within the industry makes this recognition that much more meaningful."

While this is the first year CMI has claimed the Lender of the Year: Private Lender award, the win comes at a time of considerable growth and success for the organization. In 2021, CMI surpassed $1 billion in lifetime fundings and became Canada's largest private lender by new originations.

In recognition of its exceptional business growth, CMI has earned a place in the most prominent rankings of the fastest-growing companies in Canada and has been consistently recognized for its exceptional employee experience. The company was named to the Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) Best Mortgage Employers list in 2021 for the third consecutive year, and was again recognized as a 2022 5-Star Mortgage Employer.

The win comes on the heels of prestigious accolades for CMI's founder and CEO Bryan Jaskolka. Earlier this month, Mr. Jaskolka was named the 2021 CanadianSME National Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year, and late last year he was one of the only Canadians named to the Mortgage Global 100 list, which highlights industry professionals who are making an impact and driving growth within the mortgage industry on an international level.

Founded in 2005, Mr. Jaskolka has grown CMI from a two-person, family-owned mortgage brokerage into Canada's premier provider of private mortgages and a driving force in making private lending more accessible, modern and transparent to Canadian borrowers. CMI has cemented its status as the market leader in private mortgage lending and investment solutions, an increasingly significant segment of the Canadian mortgage finance industry.

"We are humbled to be held in such high esteem by our colleagues in the mortgage industry," added Mr. Jaskolka. "This achievement is not possible without the commitment and dedication of the entire CMI team, passionate professionals who work tirelessly in support of our broker and investor partners. We are grateful to our supporters and look forward to expanding these partnerships as we continue to work together to provide a lifeline to Canadian borrowers that fall outside the traditional lending box."

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. CMI comprises four interrelated companies: CMI Canadian Mortgages Inc., CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing. These four companies work collectively to originate, underwrite, fund and service private mortgages end-to-end for brokers and investors. CMI is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada, having been named to the Canadian Business Growth List in 2019 and 2020, and to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for two consecutive years. A premier private lender with over $1.2 billion in funded mortgages, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $600 million in assets under management in 2022.

