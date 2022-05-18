Feld Entertainment® Announces The Return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®

Reimagined Franchise, Complete with a New Look, Set to Bring Fun and Excitement to Families Around the World

Global Auditions Currently Underway for All-New Live Performance of The Greatest Show On Earth®, Coming Fall 2023

PALMETTO, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feld Entertainment®, a family-owned company and worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences, announces the long-awaited return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®. The American icon emerges as a dynamic, multi-platform entertainment franchise, providing families the opportunity to connect in fun, engaging ways. The live production of The Greatest Show On Earth® will debut fall 2023.

The Ringling franchise will include a broad consumer products and licensing program featuring toys, games, packaged goods, collectibles and more. In addition, brand extensions such as theme park attractions and touring exhibitions are currently in development. To immerse fans more thoroughly into the world of Ringling, a documentary is also being produced that will take the audience backstage to meet the cast and crew and learn what it takes to be part of The Greatest Show On Earth.

"As passionate stewards of Ringling, we are committed to creating a lifestyle brand that connects with families and sparks real fun 365 days a year through live performances, digital content, consumer products, school curricula, youth circus arts programs and more," said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. "We are innovating all aspects of the live show and modernizing the franchise to create an engaging property that is built for today's families and will last another 150 years."

The refreshed look of Ringling, as conceptualized in a new logo, has been designed to evoke the brand's rich heritage while also creating feelings of wonder, discovery and joy. The "R" in Ringling combines the inquisitiveness of a question mark, along with the punctuated excitement of an exclamation point. This unique design creates the Ringling interrobang, which is a perfect symbol to punctuate the "WOW" and curiosity of the brand.

"The new Ringling logo illustrates the essence of the brand combined with modern simplicity," said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. "The logo is designed to flex and adapt across any brand communication. The contemporary look will invite curiosity and captivate families as they discover more ways to become a part of the awe-inspiring world of Ringling."

The live production of The Greatest Show On Earth will celebrate amazing talent from around the world, displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential and create jaw-dropping moments. New technologies and a 360-degree experience will break down the barriers between the performers and attendees. Additionally, each show will incorporate interactive elements that engage the audience, ensuring that every performance is unique.

A global search for the best acts in the world to bring the show to life is currently underway. The creative team is not only looking for exceptional talent, but also larger-than-life personalities whose stories of commitment and dedication to their craft will create powerful connections with the audience. Auditions for The Greatest Show On Earth are now taking place in countries including Ethiopia, France, Mongolia, Argentina and the United States. More than 1,000 applications and digital submissions have already been received.

The Greatest Show On Earth will begin rehearsals in June 2023. The U.S. tour will officially launch in September 2023, visiting more than 50 cities in North America. Tickets will go on sale April 2023.

"We've spent countless hours conducting research, speaking with consumers and scouting for talent all over the globe to deliver an experience unlike any other," continued Juliette Feld Grossman. "The Greatest Show On Earth, with its combination of thrills, artistry, comedy and whimsy, will bring generations of families together, creating memories that will last a lifetime."

Visit www.ringling.com to stay up to date on the latest news and the return of The Greatest Show On Earth.

