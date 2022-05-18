Quantum to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 8th

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation QMCO announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after the close of the market. Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.
Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436
International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058
Passcode: 13729809
Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: http://investors.quantum.com
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through June 15, 2022. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the pass code 13729809 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same passcode. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.
About Quantum
Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.
Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers | Brett Perry
P: 949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com
