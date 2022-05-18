Holmes Murphy Welcomes Industry Leader Tim Boberg

Recognized for his phenomenal leadership and client advocacy, Boberg will bring key industry experience to Holmes Murphy.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is excited to announce the addition of Tim Boberg as the Property Casualty Market Leader of the company's growing Minneapolis team.

Boberg joins Holmes Murphy with nearly 20 years of industry experience. In this new role, he will continue to build upon Holmes Murphy's world-class Minneapolis team, while also working to grow the business with new clients and advise existing clients as they prepare for challenges in today's ever-changing economy.

"We could not be more excited that Tim has selected the people, culture, and private ownership of Holmes Murphy as his new home," said Jay Reavis, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Brokerage Services for Holmes Murphy. "We believe Tim will be instrumental in helping us drive the acquisition of new clients within Minnesota and beyond and help us better serve and care for the unique needs of our existing clients."

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Boberg was the President of Hays Minnesota Property Casualty, now Brown & Brown, for nearly 14 years. Boberg also spent time as a Managing Director for Travelers.

"With a solid network and outstanding reputation in Minnesota and the Minneapolis/St. Paul community, Tim is an exciting addition to the enterprise, and we can't wait to see him advance our mission, purpose, and values within this growing Holmes Murphy market," said Reavis.

