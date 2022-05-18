Goodwin House Incorporated Acquires Hermitage Northern Virginia from Pinnacle Living

Hermitage becomes Third Goodwin House Senior Living Community in Northern Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin House Inc. (GHI), a not-for-profit regional senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, today announced the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria, Va. The community is home to 100 residents, employs more than 100 people and offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Long-term Care.

"Goodwin House is grateful and excited to welcome the residents and team members of Hermitage Northern Virginia into our organization. Together, we will continue to grow our mission to support, honor and uplift the lives of older adults and those who care for them," said Rob Liebreich, GHI president and CEO. "We are also grateful to Pinnacle Living for its 60 years of service to the older adults and team members who have resided and worked at Hermitage Northern Virginia."

Both GHI and Pinnacle Living are faith-based, not-for-profit organizations. GHI owns and operates two life plan communities, Goodwin House Alexandria and Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads; offers Goodwin House at Home, a life care at home program to older adults who reside in Virginia and the District of Columbia; serves as the managing agent for The Lewinsville Retirement Residences, a Section 202 senior housing community in McLean, Va.; provides Medicare-certified health care services including as Home Health, Rehabilitation and Hospice across Northern Virginia; and extends innovative brain health programming to older adults throughout the United States. Pinnacle Living owns and operates four other senior living communities in Virginia.

"Hermitage Northern Virginia has been a valuable part of our business portfolio for 60 years," said Christopher P. Henderson, Pinnacle Living president and CEO. "We are delighted to transition this beautiful community to Goodwin House, an organization that shares similar faith-based roots and a long-standing commitment to meeting the needs of seniors and those who choose to serve in our mission focused field. It brings tremendous comfort to know that our mission will continue in Goodwin House's capable hands."

The Hermitage Northern Virginia seven-acre campus is located in the west end of Alexandria. The campus includes several structures as well as a top-floor community room with expansive views of Washington, D.C. for private gatherings, a restaurant-style dining room, game room, library, fitness room and chapel. Additionally, the campus features walking paths, gardens and a greenhouse.

"Goodwin House looks forward to a working closely with Pinnacle Living to ensure a smooth transition experience for the residents and team members," said Liebreich. "As we welcome the residents and staff of Hermitage Northern Virginia into the Goodwin House family, we are very appreciative of the opportunity to be an organization of choice for more older adults and an employer of choice for the people who serve them in the National Capital Region."

About Goodwin House Incorporated (goodwinhouse.org): Celebrating 55 years of providing exceptional service to older adults, Goodwin House Incorporated (GHI) is a not-for-profit, Virginia-based corporation affiliated with the Episcopal Church. Through its growing family of senior living and healthcare services owned and operated across Northern Virginia and in the District of Columbia, GHI serves 2,300 older adults with options that include: two Life Plan Communities—Goodwin House Alexandria and Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads; an innovative continuing care at home program—Goodwin House at Home; and a portfolio of healthcare services and partnerships delivering Home Health, Rehabilitation, Primary Care, Palliative Care, Hospice and Brain Health.

GHI also is the management agent for The Lewinsville Retirement Residences, Inc. serving low-income older adults in McLean and Great Falls, Virginia. GHI also advances its mission through the Goodwin House Foundation, a 501(c)(3) supporting foundation that provides financial support to current and future residents in need and to fund programs dedicated to promoting growth and education of staff as well as overall well-being and vibrant living as we age. Goodwin House is a Washington Post Top Workplace for four consecutive years, from 2019 to 2022.

About Pinnacle Living (pinnacleliving.org): Pinnacle Living, formerly known as Virginia United Methodists Homes, Inc., began in 1948 as part of the church's mission to serve seniors. Since then, it has grown from a single senior living community to four "life plan" communities that offer Independent Living homes, villas and apartments, Assisted Living apartments and memory care residences. Pinnacle Living, guided by its mission, Enriching Life's Journey, continues to honor its faith-inspired roots and welcomes residents of all faiths. Pinnacle Living communities are home to more than 1,200 residents and employ more than 1,000 team members. It is headquartered in Richmond, VA in the Innsbrook Office Park at 5001 Cox Road, Suite 225.

Contact: Elizabeth Bement

C: 703.915.5830

SOURCE Goodwin House Incorporated