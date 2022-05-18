Factoring Market: 60% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Factoring Market value is set to grow by USD 1457.01 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA).

Moreover, the growing need for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs is notably driving the factoring market growth and advent of blockchain in factoring services will be the key trend of the market.

Factoring Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

60% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, France, and Germany are the key markets for factoring in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The increasing stability of the economy will facilitate the factoring market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Factoring Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Domestic - size and forecast 2020-2025

International - size and forecast 2020-2025

The factoring market share growth by the domestic segment will be significant during the forecast period. In domestic factoring, all the three parties, including the factor, the buyer, and the seller are in the same country and are subject to the same laws and regulations. Domestic factoring provides short-term working capital and cash to MSMEs for sales in their domestic region. With the increase in domestic business in various regions, the domestic factoring market is expected to grow at a faster rate than the international factoring market during the forecast period.

Factoring Market: Driver

The growing need for an alternative source of financing for MSMEs is one of the critical factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period. The provision of factoring in businesses offers working capital loans to help mitigate credit risks by creating dynamic incentives. Factoring has emerged as an upcoming source of finance, especially for MSMEs, in both emerging and developed economies. Receivable financing, bill discounting, and factoring can substitute the prerequisites of working capital financing, in turn, catering to the special needs of MSMEs.

Factoring Market: Trend

Key factoring market trends, such as the advent of blockchain in factoring services, will drive market growth. Increasing investments in blockchain technology by governments of various countries is a crucial factor expected to drive the integration of blockchain in the BFSI sector. Continuous innovation in terms of blockchain technology will help all stakeholders involved in factoring to reduce their risks.

Some of the Major Factoring Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABS Global Factoring AG- The company offers factoring services such as full-service-factoring, factoring in restructuring, factoring in the export business, and factoring for start-ups.

American Receivable- The company offers factoring services to reduce debt, improve credit rating and cash flow and more.

CapitalPlus Construction Services- The company offers factoring services such as construction factoring, government contract factoring, spot factoring, and contract and volume factoring.

CreditGate24 (Switzerland) AG

Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG

eCapital Corp.

Factor Funding Co.

New Century Financial Inc.

Riviera Finance of Texas Inc.

Universal Funding Corp.

The factoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Factoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.48% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1457.01 bn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 60% Key consumer countries UK, China, France, Germany, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABS Global Factoring AG, American Receivable, CapitalPlus Construction Services, CreditGate24 (Switzerland) AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, eCapital Corp., Factor Funding Co., New Century Financial Inc., Riviera Finance of Texas Inc., and Universal Funding Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

