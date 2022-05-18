Johnson Controls Ranked Among 100 Best Corporate Citizens

Johnson Controls one of only 19 companies to make list every year since 2009

Moves up from #33 to #21 in overall ranking

Johnson Controls ranks second within Capital Goods sector

CORK, Ireland, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is proud to once again be named a 100 Best Corporate Citizen in the 2022 rankings.

With this important recognition, Johnson Controls becomes one of only 19 companies that have made the list every year since 2009. The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1000 largest, publicly-traded U.S. companies.

"Being among the top 100 corporate citizens for the 17th year in a row is an honor and testament to our long-standing commitment to driving sustainability progress, demonstrating that cutting carbon saves money and boosts the bottom line as well," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "With climate change at a tipping point, it is now more crucial than ever that companies play their part in cutting emissions and building a resilient and growing economy, and a healthy, sustainable and equitable society for all."

This year, Johnson Controls improved its overall ranking – moving up from #33 to #21 – and ranked second in the Capital Goods sector.

The ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance factors across eight pillars: Climate Change; Employee Relations; Environment; ESG Performance; Finance; Governance; Human Rights; Stakeholders and Society. 3BL Media, which owns the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, develops the ranking in partnership with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. Data and information used in the ranking must be publicly available through corporate sources and reputable third-parties.

Johnson Controls is particularly recognized for progress against climate change. Among the earliest industrial companies to report carbon emissions and pledge emission reductions, the company continues to make tremendous progress – reducing its carbon and energy intensity by more than 70 percent since 2002.

As a leader in the buildings space for more than 135 years, Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in sustainability. Through the deployment of its OpenBlue digital platform, Johnson Controls utilizes digitalization as a key enabler for the building renovation wave unfolding around the world. OpenBlue net zero solutions allow for the sustainable optimization of buildings, and Johnson Controls has seen a significant improvement in environmental impact by helping customers consume less energy, conserve resources, and identify pathways to achieving healthy, net zero carbon communities.

"The need for better energy resilience and security is clear. With buildings accounting for nearly 40 percent of global CO 2 emissions and with spiraling energy prices, there's an urgent need for innovation to bolster energy efficiency, tap local energy resources, and to build a clean energy future," said Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls. "Global recognition as a Top 100 Corporate Citizen is an honor for the entire 100,000-strong Johnson Controls team that works every day to deploy the operating and digital technologies that dramatically cut energy and emissions and build the agile infrastructure needed in a dynamic and ever changing world."

Last year Johnson Controls launched OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service, a one-stop shop for customers looking to achieve net zero, and at the start of 2022 unveiled OpenBlue Indoor Air Quality as a Service, the first dedicated "as-a-service" Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution for buildings.

The company has also been recognized as an industry leader in the management of ESG material risks. In December, Sustainalytics, a global leader in the fields of responsible investing and sustainable finance, ranked Johnson Controls third out of 132 companies in the Building Products industry for its strong management of material ESG issues. Demonstrating its leadership in sustainable finance, the company recently became the first S&P 500 industrial company to release an Integrated Sustainable Finance Framework as well as issue a Sustainability-Linked Bond.

Earlier this year, for the eighth time, Johnson Controls was named among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations in the 2022 Global 100 ranking by Corporate Knights – number one in its industry group for Building Products and was recently named again to the World's Most Ethical Companies® Honoree List.

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit:

https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment

