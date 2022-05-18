The Athlete's Foot partners with adidas and brings back 'The Athlete of the Mic' contest with the winner to perform at 'Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash' in Atlanta

The two brand leaders will crown a winner to perform alongside some of the biggest-named artists
ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle retailer, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), and leading sportswear manufacturer, adidas will be hosting the popular, "The Athlete of the Mic," contest with a winner to perform at "Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash," in Atlanta. The contest will grant someone an opportunity to be alongside mega hip-hop stars including 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Kali, BeatKing and Omeretta The Great onstage in front of more than 30,000 fans.
"The Athlete of the Mic contest is one of our favorite annual events we host as it provides a way for our brand to be integrated into the community with a known presence and a way to bring us closer to our loyal customers," said Senior Director of Product and Marketing for The Athlete's Foot, Darius Billings. "This contest is unique for The Athlete's Foot as we align the brand with someone who aspires to be an artist and give them a platform for a once in a lifetime opportunity."
There are two ways to enter the contest with the first being online at TheAthleteoftheMic.com as well as live auditions. All hopeful prospects who enter online will need to upload a two-minute video of their performance. There will also be opportunities to receive a guaranteed live audition at select The Athlete's Foot stores in Atlanta and Raleigh, N.C.
"This is one of many engagement opportunities we have planned with adidas and other strategic brand partnerships to further our engagement with the communities," said The Athlete's Foot President and General Manager of Americas, Matthew Lafone. "We thank adidas for their strong commitment to The Athlete's Foot and look forward to The Athlete of the Mic contest as we partner with one of the most recognizable sportswear brands."
For more information about the contest including rules and regulations, please visit TheAthleteOfTheMic.com.
About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):
More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States.
SOURCE The Athlete's Foot
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.