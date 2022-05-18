Knight Law Group Celebrates its Return to Office

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, Knight Law Group kicks off its Return-to-Office transition with a celebration honoring its hard-working staff.

The firm announced its adoption of a hybrid work model, with team members working in the office Tuesday through Thursday and working remotely Mondays and Fridays. As another feature of the new policy, the firm now allows employees to work fully remotely for two additional weeks per year. The Return-to-Office announcement comes with a bonus and salary increase for each employee of up to 20% of their current pay, including employees that may have just started in the past few weeks.

In recognition of staff reconnecting in-person with colleagues, festivities will be the order of the day. The Wednesday celebration will feature welcome-back gifts for each employee, delicious food and drink, a cocktail reception, a DJ and dance party, along with a drawing that will award two grand prizes worth thousands of dollars. Knight's Return to Office is accompanied by expanded benefits and perks for its loyal staff. Employees will receive apparel and gas gift cards to offset new wardrobe and commuting costs.

"Before Covid, the notion of employees working from home was not considered to be a feasible model. But after we all made emergency adjustments two years ago, it turned out the traditional fears were unjustified. This hybrid program gives employees the in-office benefits of collaboration, culture and assistance while trusting our team with the flexibility we once thought was impracticable," said Roger Kirnos, Managing Partner of Knight Law Group.

"We're looking forward to more insightful or witty conversations by a co-worker's desk and fewer interactions that begin with 'you need to unmute yourself,'" said Leon Boyer, Chief Operating Officer. "But our embrace of a hybrid model means that the positives that we gained from working remotely will remain in place going forward."

The firm today also announced across-the-board compensation increases.

"As of today, every single Knight employee has received both a bonus based on years of service and a significant salary increase, in compensation for a job well done and for the additional travel expenses that will come with in-person travel to the office," added Boyer.

In preparation for the re-opening of the office, the workspace has been upgraded to include improved ventilation, touchless faucets for restrooms, new MERV 14 air filters, and a UVC Emitter system. This UVC light provides continuous germicidal cleaning of air coils and other components, improving overall indoor air quality.

Employee feedback was key to the crafting of the hybrid policy, which was influenced by opinions shared by staff during the extended work-from-home period.

In accordance with Knight Law Group's stature as one of the largest and most successful consumer-protection law firms in the country, its employee benefits surpass those of other consumer-protection firms, in recognition of the spirit and effort put in by its team members.

Existing benefits of medical, dental, and vision coverage, parking/bus pass reimbursement, and the Employee Assistance Program remain in place. During the pandemic, Knight Law Group began providing employees with pet insurance, and this popular benefit will continue as well.

"For those who have enjoyed conducting their work duties from home, we are happy to announce that there will be a great deal of flexibility within our Return to Office transition," said Angelo D'Agostino, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"We have worked diligently to create a welcoming, safe environment to reconvene in, and I am know my colleagues will find a lot to enjoy about this experience, even after the RTO celebration is finished," he concluded.

About Knight Law Group: Knight Law Group is the preeminent California consumer rights law firm, specializing in the practice of Automotive Lemon Law. Knight Law Group has successfully handled cases against most major auto manufacturers and has received record settlements for its clients.

