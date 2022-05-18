Ultracapacitors Market to Advance at CAGR of 16.28% During 2021-2031: TMR Study

Wide utilization in alternative energy source in numerous devices in consumer electronics and energy & utilities propelling abundant opportunities in ultracapacitors market

Rise in utilization in key automotive applications to unlock massive revenue streams during forecast period; companies leveraging synergistic partnerships to capture steady revenues from North America market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The ultracapacitor technologies have been massively commercialized as an effective alternative resource in myriad applications, increasingly in public transportation, power stabilization applications, and hybrid supercapacitor batteries. The salient features of ultracapacitors arising out of fast charging and discharging cycles have made an attractive technology in automotive and energy and utilities industries. The global ultracapacitors market valuation is projected to surpass US$ 11.22 Bn by the end of 2031.

Due to higher power density than batteries, innovators and pioneers in the ultracapacitors market are showing considerable interest toward developing the technology for unlocking innovative applications of the products. A growing body of research has focused on ultracapacitors that can replace batteries in future electric vehicles, since they are proving to be effective as go-to power source for electric cars. The authors of the TMR study have taken a closer look at trends enriching aerospace ultra-capacitors market share.

Prominent electric vehicle manufacturers, the TMR study observed, are keenly tapping into this game-changing potential of ultracapacitors. A granular assessment on ultracapacitor market overview found that new applications for ultracapacitors will likely emerge from harnessing the remarkable power density of these in miniaturized electronic devices such as in wearables. Rising use in diverse range of automotive and aerospace applications is constantly expanding the revenue potential of the ultracapacitors market. A case in point is the use of ultracapacitors in regenerative braking systems.

Key Findings of Ultracapacitors Market Study

Utilization in Diverse Range of Energy Storage Applications Underpins Ample Opportunities: The use of ultracapacitors to complement a primary energy source in scores of applications is spurring the revenue growth. The ultracapacitors market prospects have been enriched by rise in use of compact consumer electronic devices worldwide. Of note, rise in demand for miniaturized devices is catalyzing revenue generation in multiple end-use industries such as in energy and utilities. End-use industries are keen on reaping the advantages offered by ultracapacitors over batteries. Stakeholders in the are expected to benefit from growing number of strategic partnerships between the players. The trend has been evident in the North America ultracapacitors market. Continuing research on capacitors is expected to spur the use in emerging applications in construction equipment, public transportation, energy grids, and residential power.

Ultracapacitors Market: Key Drivers

Growing R&D of capacitor technology has focused on developing economic and clean alternatives for batteries. Ultracapacitors are gaining currency as an economical choice over the latter in a number of applications that require short bursts of energy and high current. This has been broadening the canvas for exploring new applications, thus driving the ultracapacitors market.

Rise in demand for energy storage solutions for automotive sector has propelled the prospects of the ultracapacitors market

Ultracapacitors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the ultracapacitors market are Maxwell Technologies, Panasonic, LS Mtron, and CAP-XX Limited.

Ultracapacitors Market – Segmentation

Type

Electric Double-layered Capacitors

Pseudo Capacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

Power Type

Less than 10 Volts Modules

10 Volts to 25 Volts Modules

25 Volts to 50 Volts Modules

50 Volts to 100 Volts Modules

Above 100 Volts Modules

End-use Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

