Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Industry to 2027 - Advancements in New Computing Tools and Technologies are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Application, By Organization Size, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent process automation market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Surging demand for innovative solutions for improving and streamlining business operations and rising adoption of novel technologies with automation technology are some of the key factors propelling the growth of the global intelligent process automation market.

Intelligent process automation refers to the convergence of different novel technologies such as machine learning, cognitive automation, computer vision, and robotic processes and next-generation tools to improve efficiency in operations and eliminate mundane tasks.

The rising adoption of intelligent process automation across various industries and advancements in new computing tools and technologies are expected to fuel the growth of the global intelligent process automation market in the coming years. Rising awareness about the benefits of intelligent process automation technologies, such as improving production volume, reducing operational costs, delivering better customer experience, etc., are also propelling the growth of the intelligent process automation market.

Besides, organizations are increasingly adopting advanced technologies and making high-end investments in developing machines that mimic human actions, which is anticipated to boost the global intelligence process automation market. Furthermore, high internet penetration and smart devices and the growing number of digital small and medium-sized organizations are rapidly advancing towards digital platforms and are also adding to the market growth.



The global intelligent process automation market is segmented into component, deployment, application, organization size, technology, industry vertical, company, and regional distribution. Based on deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to its greater adoption across various end-user industries.

Cloud technology is affordable and provides greater flexibility, scalability, and adaptability. Based on the application, the market is divided into IT operations, business process automation, application management, content management, security, and others. The IT operations segment is expected to dominate the global intelligent process automation market during the forecast period. Many IT companies are adopting intelligent automation technology for development lifecycle management and lower operational costs, attributing to their dominance.



Major players operating in the global intelligent process automation market are Accelirate, Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC, Dell EMC Corp., IBM Corporation, WorkFusion, UiPath, Inc., Kofax Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global intelligent process automation market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global intelligent process automation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global intelligent process automation market based on component, deployment, application, organization size, technology, industry vertical, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global intelligent process automation market

To identify drivers and challenges for global intelligent process automation market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global intelligent process automation market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global intelligent process automation market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global intelligent process automation market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Intelligent Process Automation Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered while Selecting Vendor

5.3. Customer Satisfaction Level

5.4. Major Challenges Faced



6. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution and Services)

6.2.2. By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud)

6.2.3. By Application (IT Operations, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, and Others)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

6.2.5. By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine & Deep Learning, and Others)

6.2.6. By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunications &IT, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others)

6.2.7. By Region

6.2.8. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook



9. Europe Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook

10. South America Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Accelirate, Inc.

14.2. Blue Prism Group PLC

14.3. Dell EMC Corp.

14.4. IBM Corporation

14.5. WorkFusion

14.6. UiPath, Inc.

14.7. Kofax Inc.

14.8. Pegasystems Inc.

14.9. Salesforce.com Inc.

14.10. SAP SE



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhfdok



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







SOURCE Research and Markets