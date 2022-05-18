iTew opens new Creative Experience Facility in Heart of Valencia

iTew, the broadcast and professional video solutions provider in Spain and Europe, is excited to announce the opening of a unique showroom in Leonardo da Vinci Street 48, Paterna, Valencia. The creative showroom offers two floors of production equipment from leading manufacturers, presenting an experience that enables visitors to identify a technical solution that will deliver on their creative vision.
VALENCIA, Spain, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTew, the broadcast and professional video solutions provider in Spain and Europe, is excited to announce the opening of a unique showroom in Leonardo da Vinci Street 48, Paterna, Valencia. The creative showroom offers two floors of production equipment from leading manufacturers, presenting an experience that enables visitors to identify a technical solution that will deliver on their creative vision.
The concept behind the Leonardo da Vinci Street facility is to provide visitors with an engaging, personalized experience in an environment designed to connect creative vision and technology. This permanent display of equipment is a playground where people can come to see, handle and test every single bit of kit required to bring their project to life, said Melchor Ernesto, Sales Director, iTew. From an HDMI cable all the way to large format cameras and everything else in between, this creative space gives everyone in the industry a place to learn new skills and get hands on all the latest kit, all year round.
iTew's exceptionally knowledgeable team will be on hand at the new premises to advise visitors about the features, functions and compatibility of the equipment for their unique requirements.
The iTew Creative Experience facility currently houses:
- A dedicated professional video floor with a selection of the main PRO and Consumer cameras, plus third party manufacturer accessories, and a separate room with DP monitors.
- Europe's largest display of lenses; visitors may bring their own cameras to test them with, or choose from the selection available in the showroom.
- A space with post-production suite and a UHD live production system comprising cameras with fiber connectivity, switchers, routers, converters, recorders, and more.
In addition, visitors can use the Camera Testing Area to rig and test their newly purchased kit, or any custom solution they may have built with the showrooms equipment, to ensure they are happy with the whole package before investing in it.
There is also a Motion Room filled with the main gimbals to explore the most suitable for specific needs, and a Monitor Wall with the best monitors the industry currently offers, all displayed side by side and synced via a video router to enable like for like comparison. Visitors can plug-in any camera or video feed and the same image will be displayed across all 20x monitors at the same time. This is a unique way to test a variety of monitors to really see which best fits the customers needs.
The Creative Experience facility is also designed to be used as an event space, ideal for product and skill set training by manufacturers and industry professionals, as well as networking, seminars and screenings. There are already a number of events taking place at the facility; for more information about these, to visit the Creative Experience facility or to speak to one of the iTew team about booking your event here, please visit iTew.com.
Click here for address and contact details for our new office.
Media Contact
Melchor Ernesto, iTew, 34 961167305, postmaster@itew.com
SOURCE iTew
