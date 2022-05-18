Tribe Property Technologies Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results & Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies TRBE TRPTF ("Tribe" or the "Company") in conjunction with the release of its 2022 first quarter financial results, will host a management conference call at 2 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, May 30, 2022 ("Conference Call"). The 2022 first quarter financial results will be released after markets close on Monday May 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Related earnings release materials will be available on SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and Tribe's website at https://tribetech.com/investors/ .

Webcast Details

TOPIC: Tribe Property Technologies Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

DATE: Monday, May 30, 2022

TIME: 2:00pm PT

Speakers

Joseph Nakhla, CEO Jim Defer, CFO Shobana Williams, VP Investor Relations

Joining the Conference Call

Conference ID: 3289134

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 400-2425

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (438) 801-4065

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/d978axJ4wxM

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above. An audio-only recording of the webcast will also be available in the investor section of Tribe's website.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups), and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance services).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

Joseph Nakhla

Chief Executive Officer

1155 West Pender Street, Suite 419

Vancouver, British Columbia

V63 2P4

(604) 343-2601

joseph.nakhla@tribetech.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's goals and strategy. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital market conditions, and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

