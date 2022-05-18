IG Wealth Management Announces Securityholder Approval of Fund and Class Changes

WINNIPEG, MB, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced that the changes to the IG Mackenzie Quebec Enterprise Fund and the IG Mackenzie Quebec Enterprise Class that were initially announced on March 11, 2022, have been approved by securityholders at a meeting held May 17, 2022.
The changes are intended to present investors with greater portfolio management and diversification opportunities as well as the potential for improved long-term performance. The changes will take effect at the close of business on or about May 20, 2022.
The following merger has been approved by securityholders:
Existing Fund
To be merged into
IG Mackenzie Quebec Enterprise Fund
IG Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund
The following change has been approved by shareholders:
Class
Fund
Class name change
IG Mackenzie Quebec
Enterprise Class
To invest
IG Mackenzie Canadian Equity
IG Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Class
Details on the fund mergers and investment objective changes can be found at IG Wealth Management Announces Product Changes to Strengthen Performance and Deliver Enhanced Value to Clients.
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $111.6 billion in assets under advisement as of April 30, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. IGM group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257.4 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2022.
