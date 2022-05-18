Shelving Inc. Opens Applications For 2022 Business Scholarship

Shelving Inc. opened applications for its eighth annual Shelving.com Business Scholarship contest on Wednesday, May 18. Offering the largest prize amounts to date, three scholarships will be awarded to eligible college students currently pursuing a major in business and/or enrolled in a business-related field of study.
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shelving Inc., a second-generation family-owned provider of corporate, industrial, and residential shelving and storage solutions, opened applications for its eighth annual business scholarship contest on Wednesday, May 18. The scholarships will be awarded to three eligible college students currently pursuing a major in business and/or enrolled in a business-related field of study. One student will receive a $3,000 first place scholarship—with $2,000 going to the runner-up and $1,000 to the second runner-up. These are the largest scholarship amounts awarded to date. Mike Schodowski, president of Shelving Inc., made the announcement.
"As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of preparing America's youth for the future and aim to do our part in assisting students during their academic journey," said Schodowski. "In running this annual scholarship, we've seen the positive impact today's students have made to their communities and economies. We look forward to reviewing the applications of the deserving students that apply this year."
Eligible students must be a student presently attending an accredited university or college, or a high school senior that is currently enrolled or planning to enroll in college beginning no later than the Fall 2022 semester. Those interested in applying must be pursuing a major in business or a business-related field of study, have a minimum 2.8 cumulative GPA, and submit a copy of their transcript, resume, and essay.
Business, human resources, finance, strategic design and management are some of the fields past scholarship recipients have studied at institutions across the country. The scholarship application closes for entries on August 5, 2022 at 11:59pm EST. Winners will be announced on August 19, 2022.
Shelving Inc. continues to give back to the community by way of student scholarships, fundraisers, and donations to organizations such as the Capuchin Ministries, Humble Design and Friends of Foster Kids. To apply for the scholarship, please visit https://www.shelving.com/Shelving-com-Business-Scholarship-Application-s/2053.htm.
