Replace or repair? How homeowners can choose the right solution for their water heater

Leading manufacturer Bradford White Water Heaters offers expert guidance for determining whether to continue maintenance or install a new unit
AMBLER, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading American manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating and storage products, offers guidance for homeowners who want to know whether they should replace or repair their home water heater.
The unexpected failure of an aging water heater can pose a major inconvenience for homeowners in addition to the costs of emergency plumbing service and a replacement unit. With proper maintenance, however, many older water heaters can safely provide efficient, cost-effective performance that outweighs the costs of replacement.
In general, homeowners struggle to calculate how the up-front cost of a new water heater compares to continued maintenance on an older unit.
"Most homeowners will eventually encounter a situation where they have to decide between continuing to maintain an older water heater and simply installing a new unit," said Dustin Bowerman, senior director – field services for Bradford White Water Heaters. "Unfortunately, there's not a simple formula. But there are some basic principles that can help homeowners find a solution that minimizes the risk of unexpected equipment failure associated with aging units but also ensures they're getting efficiency, performance, and value from their home's water heater."
Some factors Bowerman recommends homeowners keep in mind when considering whether to repair or replace a water heater include:
- Age: The expected lifespan of a residential heater varies greatly, depending on the model, application, maintenance, water conditions and other variables. If your water heater is out of warranty and requires major repairs, consider investing in a new water heater. For older water heaters, watch out for small, inexpensive repairs. If they become more frequent, the costs can add up quickly.
- Scheduled maintenance: Following the recommended maintenance program not only keeps your equipment operating, it allows technicians to conduct visual inspections to identify potential issues. Many manufacturer warranties require scheduled maintenance. This information should be outlined in your product's manual.
- Leaks: Most small leaks are the result of loose or disconnected equipment and can be easily repaired. As water heaters age, however, small internal cracks can develop that are harder to repair. If the source of a leak isn't easily identifiable as a loose fixture or connection, replacement may be the best option.
- Climate: Environmental conditions such as extreme heat, extreme cold, precipitation, salt, and the hardness of water affect how long a water heater remains operational. The harsher the conditions, the sooner you will likely have to replace a heater.
- Warranty: The scope of a manufacturer's warranty is limited, but it can be a valuable tool in case of production defects.
Additionally, Bowerman recommends homeowners ask themselves a series of questions before deciding to replace a water heater:
- Will investing in a new water heater save money in the long run?
- Will a new unit add efficiency?
- Has household demand for hot water changed since the current unit was installed?
- Are there new local, state, or federal regulations to consider?
- How frequently does the current heater require service?
- Will new higher efficiency equipment reduce energy costs enough to pay for replacement installation?
"Every water heater will need to be replaced at some point," Bowerman said. "But most sudden breakdowns are preventable. If you're scheduling regular maintenance, using the heater appropriately, and it's within the reasonably expected lifetime of the unit, a modest investment in fixing it may be a better value than incurring replacement costs."
For more information and resources about when and why homeowners should replace their water heaters and where to find professional and financial assistance, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com/is-it-time-to-replace-your-water-heater.
About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
SOURCE Bradford White Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.