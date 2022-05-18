NXTsoft Hires Fintech Growth Agent and Industry Veteran Howard Kaplan as Head of Partner Growth for API Connectivity-as-a-Service

Industry veteran Howard Kaplan joins NXTsoft to attract new partners to NXTsoft's API Connectivity Marketplace and expand the scope of existing partner relationships.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft, a company focused on delivering seamless Connectivity-as-a-Service to the financial marketspace has announced that long time Fintech industry veteran Howard Kaplan has joined the company as senior vice president of partner growth & engagement. In his role, Kaplan will work to bring new Fintech companies into NXTsoft's API Connectivity Marketplace, as well as expand the presence and scope of existing partner relationships.

As NXTsoft continues its mission to foster open banking initiatives, educating Fintech companies on the benefits of the API Connectivity-as-a-Service will serve to enhance the offerings made available within NXTsoft's Connectivity Marketplace. This ultimately will give financial institutions the stress-free ability to leverage and integrate best of breed solutions that are the best fit for the institution, their employees and their customers.

Kaplan, an experienced industry veteran, has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial technology space, selling innovative and industry leading solutions to banks, credit unions and Fintech's of all sizes. Most recently Kaplan was the general manager for strategic accounts in North America for Mambu, a cloud native, SaaS financial technology platform. Working with high profile and complex clients, Kaplan was part of the leadership team in North America, focused on bringing the solution to market in the United States and Canada.

Prior to Mambu, Kaplan spent 15 years at FIS as vice president of enterprise banking sales, where he was a consistent top performer, winning numerous awards and recognized for both his productivity and leadership. His success has afforded him the opportunity to build deep and trusted relationships with senior level executives at financial institutions and Fintech companies alike, many of whom are industry-leading innovators.

"Howard is well known and a true legend in the financial technology space for delivering monumental value to both his customers and the companies he has served over his career. This in turn has led to successes in his ability to generate billions in contract value and revenue over the past 15 years. We are extremely excited to have him join us at a time of extraordinary triple digit organic growth within NXTsoft," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft.

"I am energized by what NXTsoft is doing with its API Connectivity-as-a-Service solution and look forward to amplifying our message in the market. NXTsoft has already seen a tremendous amount of growth in the API Marketplace and I am excited to leverage my experience and relationships to expand upon what NXTsoft has already accomplished," Kaplan said.

About NXTsoft

NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Atlanta, Orlando and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities and enhance profitability. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.

Karly Field, NXTsoft, 8009153381, kfield@nxtsoft.com

