Design and development company, Cheesecake Labs, grows its team to 100 while retaining a near-perfect Glassdoor rating

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheesecake Labs set out to grow to 100 employees, or "Cakers," in 2022. And only one quarter into the year, this goal has already been achieved.
As Marcelo Gracietti, Cheesecake Labs' CEO, shared with his LinkedIn network, the company grew from "a few folks sitting in a hot apartment" to the 100+ Cakers they employ today. Cheesecake Labs was established in 2013 but has recently experienced high growth in both recruitment and revenue. 22 Cakers have joined the team in Q1 2022 alone.
This almost decade-long journey has followed the trajectory you'd expect from any tech startup: exciting, challenging, and made possible thanks to the clients who trusted Cheesecake Labs to bring their vision to life. The company is proud to work with talented professionals — united by the same values and working together to achieve the same purpose.
Cheesecake Labs built its team remotely and at scale while protecting its unique culture of collaboration and community and a Glassdoor rating of 4.8. For the fifth year in a row, Cheesecake Labs was named 'Great Place to Work' and employee turnover is at a two-year low. 96% of workers agree that the company is a great place to work, compared to an average of 70% in Latin America.
The investment made in their progression and inclusion is part of what keeps "Cakers" happy and engaged. As of 2022, Cheesecake Labs has launched "Cupcaker – Diversity Edition," an initiative program for diversity hiring, and onboarding otherwise disadvantaged groups into the business.
For more senior employees, Cheesecake Labs will explore corporate/equity readjustments — offering stock options to employees in leadership positions during the 2022-2024 period.
It's clear that Cheesecake Labs is putting in the work internally to develop a highly-skilled and engaged digital development workforce. This effort was recently acknowledged — and praised — by Clutch, the B2B rating and review website. Clutch assesses and analyzes tens of thousands of mobile and web app development companies across the world to discover the best B2B design and development partners. Out of almost 22,000 companies, Cheesecake Labs received a top 6 spot globally and is the absolute leader in Latin America.
The company's next significant recruitment milestone will be to grow to 200 Cakers by the end of 2024.
Media contact: Marcelo Gracietti / gracietti@cheesecakelabs.com
SOURCE Cheesecake Labs Inc.
