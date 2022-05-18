Medical Microinstruments Announces Major Expansion in Pisa, Italy to Support Growth

New facility will expedite the development and production of MMI's Symani® robotic microsurgical system

PISA, Italy, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Microinstruments (MMI) SpA , a robotics company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for patients undergoing microsurgery, today announced the grand opening of its new facility in Pisa, Italy. MMI consolidated locations throughout the Pisa area into a 3,000m² singular site designed to accommodate company growth. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as the global 'Center of Excellence' for microsurgical surgical robotics, encompassing development, manufacturing, and administration.

"Our new facility in Pisa marks the beginning of an exciting new era for MMI," said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. "This new space reflects our focus on innovation, collaboration and growth. The expanded manufacturing center will ensure that we are prepared to address new markets and reach more patients with our Symani System and NanoWrist® Instruments."

The building was fully renovated over 12 months and will serve as the primary office for employees, including a large team of R&D professionals with access to five new advanced R&D labs.

"Working all together in the new facility improves communication and disruptive innovation which is ideal for our research, engineering and clinical efforts," said Massimiliano Simi, VP of R&D at MMI. "With our new laboratories, we are poised to continue the rapid development and high-quality product design our surgeon's have come to expect."

The space was designed to promote teamwork and accommodate the company's fast growth with 40 additional hires expected by the end of 2022. The 900m² state-of-the-art manufacturing center includes a clean room and with the capacity to meet the global demand for at least the next 5 years.

"Our cutting-edge facility touts the most advanced manufacturing technologies and production processes, many of which we have patented," commented Giancarlo Testaverde, VP of Operations at MMI. "We are equipped and ready to meet the increased demands as we expand our installed base and address new markets."

The Symani System is the only robotic surgical system that offers wristed microinstruments designed to improve a surgeon's ability to access and suture small, delicate anatomy. The platform provides motion scaling and tremor reduction to allow surgeons to perform precise micro-movements. With Symani, surgeons can perform suturing, anastomoses and coaptations which are required during many complex microsurgical procedures.

"I'm pleased to welcome MMI, an innovative company that fully embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Tuscany, to its new office in Pisa," said Eugenio Giani, President of Tuscany. "The life sciences industry is growing in our region, and we're eager to support the future growth of the company, especially through our 'Invest In Tuscany' office."

About MMI SpA

Medical Microinstruments S.p.A. (MMI) was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy to enhance surgical performance through the development of a robotic system that enables surgeons to achieve better outcomes in microsurgery. The Symani Surgical System combines proprietary innovations including the world's smallest wristed microinstruments as well as tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies. Together, these powerful capabilities allow more surgeons to successfully perform microsurgery while expanding the field of supermicrosurgery. MMI is backed by international medtech investors including Andera Partners, Panakes Partners, Fountain Healthcare Partners and Sambatech.

