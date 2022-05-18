Conformal Coating Market Size to Grow by USD 280.00 million | Chase Corp. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The conformal coating market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is segmented by type (acrylic, silicone, epoxy, urethane, and others), application (consumer electronics, automotive electronics, aerospace and defense electronics, medical electronics, and other applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The market size is expected to grow by USD 280.00 from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The conformal coating market covers the following areas:
Conformal Coating Market Sizing
Conformal Coating Market Forecast
Conformal Coating Market Analysis
Driver and Challenge
The increasing demand for smart wearables and IoT devices is driving the market. The major application areas for conformal coating are consumer electronics and communication devices. The sale of smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices will drive the demand for conformal coating. Device manufacturers are using advanced coating technology solutions to keep these devices running for a longer duration. This will boost the growth of the global conformal coating market during the forecast period.
Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the market. Several chemicals derived from crude oil are used to manufacture conformal coatings. The oil and gas industry is one of the key suppliers of raw materials in the global conformal coating market. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil have an adverse impact on the prices of raw materials, which affects the cost of conformal coatings. They also affect the production cost and reduce the profit margins of vendors. Therefore, volatility in crude oil prices will have a negative impact on the global conformal coating market during the forecast period.
Key Vendors and their Offerings
The conformal coating market report offers information on several market vendors, including Chase Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dow Inc., Dymax Corp., H K Wentworth Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, KISCO Ltd., MG Chemicals Ltd., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Chase Corp. - The company offers a wide range of conformal coatings, including Acrylics, Urethanes, UV Curable, Synthetic Rubber, Silicones, and Water Based used in an array of industries such as aerospace, automotive, including hybrid and EV, industrial controls, white goods, telecoms, etc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers a distinctive fluorochemical coating solution that can be coated on PCBs with a thin film to impart waterproof, moisture-proof and corrosion protection to it.
- Dow Inc. - The company offers a wide range of conformal coating solutions, including DOWSIL 1-2577 Low VOC Conformal Coating, DOWSIL 1-4105 Conformal Coating, DOWSIL 3-1953 Conformal Coating used as a thin protective film/breathing membrane that filters water vapor and solid debris.
- Dymax Corp. - The company offers conformal coatings for printed circuit board (PCB) protection in many high-reliability applications, including military, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, appliance, and telecom applications.
- H K Wentworth Ltd. - The company offers a range of products designed to service the electronics industry, covering the fields of lubrication, cleaning, conformal coatings and photoresists, and other areas such as anti-static flooring, surface mount products, application machinery, and de-soldering aids.
Conformal Coating Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 280.00 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.56
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Chase Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dow Inc., Dymax Corp., H K Wentworth Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, KISCO Ltd., MG Chemicals Ltd., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Urethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Application method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application method
- Spray coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brush coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Selective coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dip coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vapor Deposition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application method
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chase Corp.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- H K Wentworth Ltd.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- KISCO Ltd.
- MG Chemicals Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
