Tr3Dent Enhances Transformation Accelerator Platform to Empower Companies to Streamline Strategic Planning and Collaboration and Achieve Digital Transformation Success

With enriched features, Transformation Accelerator further simplifies complex digital transformation processes, such as business model planning, C-suite buy-in and ecosystem definition

GALWAY, Ireland, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tr3Dent, the leading provider of an intuitive strategic planning and structured collaboration platform that empowers digital transformation journeys, today announced significant updates to its flagship platform, Transformation Accelerator (TA). The enriched platform features include enhanced UX design and usability, streamlined collaboration, transparent visualization and more, further simplifying the design and management of digital transformation projects.

"Branham Group turned to Tr3Dent when we needed to accelerate a product delivery plan for a client," said J. Wayne Gudbranson, president and CEO of Branham Group. "Transformation Accelerator ensured that we could create a more effective collaboration process, organize a single source of truth and successfully plan a go-to-market strategy. I like to refer to the TA platform as the 'Holy Grail of planning tools,' as it has proven critical as we continue to futureproof our business model."

Transformation Accelerator's major updates include:

Enhanced UX Design: Enhanced user experience design allows users to seamlessly interact with the application and quickly access relevant information

Structured Collaboration: The introduction of notifications bolsters commenting functionality that allows users to mention each other and view and act on tasks quickly and strategically.

Transparent Visualization: Enhanced module properties empower users to link elements, customize their preferences and include additional details, improving the clarity and transparency of stakeholder maps in TA projects.

Advanced Usability: TA's Improved navigator empowers users with clear overviews of their projects; its advanced filtering functionality enables users to view team-specific projects.

Innovative Integrations: TA's new Miro board integration allows users to view, edit and update their boards from within a project module while including the standard platform capabilities. This integration will enable teams that use Miro for initial ideation or brainstorming to leverage that content in TA for their strategic plans.

Embedded Vertical and Horizontal Intelligence and Data Catalogs: The Business Architecture Guild business capabilities data catalogs are easily accessible for various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, telecom and more. These data catalogs can be expanded on or tailored to fit specific needs. TA also provides several other critical data catalogs on topics like digital and partner ecosystem maturity.

Instructive Example Projects: TA's robust library of example projects is always expanding. Example projects help users explore diverse use case projects on topics like 5G, EV ecosystems, AI, etc. Additionally, TA now has a digital transformation toolbox that contains more than 50 best practices and tools to power successful digital transformation projects.

"These recent enhancements to Transformation Accelerator not only further simplify the design and management of digital transformation projects, but they also solidify Tr3Dent's position as a leader in developing innovative structured collaboration solutions," said Kevin McCaffrey, founder and CEO of Tr3Dent. "As the shift to remote work continues to complicate the transition to digital business models, identifying a shared vision and collaborating with stakeholders becomes even more challenging. With increasingly distributed workforces, the need for structured collaboration and strategic planning tools like TA explodes."

Transformation Accelerator (TA) simplifies the design and management of digital transformation projects to fuel success. As a secure, rich platform, TA helps improve team and business performance by creating a real-time, collaborative environment that provides a single source of truth in a highly visual and intuitive interface.

These platform enhancements build on a milestone year for Tr3Dent. In May, Transformation Accelerator was selected as a finalist in the Best Work Management Platform category of the SIIA CODiE Awards. Earlier, in February 2022, Tr3Dent announced it closed a private placement for senior secure convertible debentures of nearly CAD $1 million. This financing round has helped accelerate the continued growth, innovation and adoption of Transformation Accelerator globally. Further, in June 2021, Tr3Dent was selected as the 2021 Gold Globee Award for enterprise agile planning tools category in the 2021 IT World Awards.

About Tr3Dent:

Tr3Dent empowers organizations to quickly and confidently navigate their digital transformation journeys. Tr3Dent's Transformation Accelerator is an intuitive strategic planning and structured collaboration platform that simplifies the design and management of digital transformation projects to fuel success. With innovative ecosystem modeling and stakeholder mapping capabilities, the platform facilitates critical complex processes, such as business model planning, C-suite buy-in and ecosystem definition. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners globally in various industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, the company also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @tr3dent.

