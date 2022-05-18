Solvpath Announces Integration with Sticky.io Allowing Brands to Access Self-Service Technology

Solvpath's self-service customer support is now seamlessly available to Sticky.io's e-commerce merchants.
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solvpath, an innovator in AI-driven, self-service customer support, today announces its finalized integration with sticky.io, a subscription management and recurring billing platform provider. This integration combines both companies' industry-leading solutions to help e-commerce merchants quickly resolve customer support inquiries using intelligent, self-service methods.
As a leading subscription and recurring billing platform, sticky.io delivers advanced tools to e-commerce merchants seeking fast and flexible ways to build profitable subscription programs. Without the hassle and expenses of added plugins, sticky.io offers solutions that empower merchants to scale their business, enhance customer lifetime value, and boost profits. With its powerful backend technology in place, sticky.io sought a way to offer a quality front-end visual support solution to their customers.
Through its partnership with Solvpath, sticky.io now enables its merchants to offer their customers a visual interface for managing support requests. Through this same visual format, merchants can extend control of their brand fully into the customer support sector of their business. With Solvpath's robust self-serve technology, sticky.io's merchants can save time and resources by delivering enhanced support features that collect valuable customer data and boost overall campaign performance.
"It's exciting," says Solvpath Founder and CEO Carl D'Agostino of the integration. "sticky.io understands the importance of quality customer support and the direct impact it has on the overall performance of a brand. They work with some of the best brands in e-commerce and we're excited to have the opportunity to partner with them."
About Solvpath
Based in New York but operating globally, Solvpath reassigns incoming customer support requests—via phone, email and direct links—to an easy-to-use, self-serve visual resolution. With Solvpath's support technology, your customers can address a range of issues on their own, quickly and reliably.
For more information, please visit our website: https://solvpath.com
