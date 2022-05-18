Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Size to Grow by USD 8.87 billion | Amazon.com Inc. and Constant Contact Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transactional and Marketing Emails Market is segmented by application (transactions and marketing), end-user (large enterprises, SMEs, and government), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 8.87 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.23 %.

Parent Market Analysis

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The transactional and marketing emails market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, Mailchimp, Mailgun Technologies Inc., Message Systems Inc., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SendGrid, and Sendinblue SAS.

Product Insights and News

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Simple Email Service (SES), which is a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable email service that enables developers to send mail from within any application. It supports several email use cases, including transactional, marketing, or mass email communications.

Constant Contact Inc. - The company provides email marketing services to customize and design great-looking emails that stand out on every device for its clients.

Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG - The company provides an email marketing solution that personalizes and automates content and pairs it with AI capabilities.

Key Market Dynamics-

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Driver:

Growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing

Marketing emails offer an efficient advertising platform that helps business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) marketers expand the reach of their products and services. SMEs and large enterprises are focusing on implementing advanced marketing strategies. Many organizations are adopting marketing email services to manage their marketing campaigns and engage with their audience.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, Mailchimp, Mailgun Technologies Inc., Message Systems Inc., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SendGrid, and Sendinblue SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

