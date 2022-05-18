AVERT is Proud to Announce New Online Preparedness Survey

AVERT, the nation's leader in active violence response training is excited to announce its new intuitive preparedness survey. The survey is designed to help both businesses and organizations understand critical components to help prevent and minimize the potential of an active violence incident.

EUGENE, Ore., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the nation's leader in active violence response training, AVERT is excited to announce their new preparedness survey. The online survey provides dynamic responses based on the answers provided. The result is an overview of the safety measures currently being taken by any individual or business.

Acts of violence can happen anywhere, at any time. AVERT stands for Active Violence Emergency Response Training. Because acts of violence can occur anywhere, the AVERT preparedness survey is designed to help everyone understand the quality of their current safety measures. For those looking to strengthen their current safety weaknesses, they can reach out to an AVERT instructor for hands-on training in how to respond if faced with an active violence situation.

Managing Director of AVERT, Anthony Corwin, explains who the survey is suited for saying, "Everyone can benefit from understanding the strengths and weaknesses of their safety measures. The hope is that those who take the survey will be inspired to improve the ways in which they protect themselves and the people they work or live with."

Corwin continued, "Of course, those who take the survey are encouraged to consider implementing AVERT training throughout their organization. AVERT training instills everything from Situational Awareness, or how to notice the warning signs of an active violence situation, to becoming an immediate responder by controlling life threating bleeding."

Anyone looking to learn more about AVERT is encouraged to visit their website at https://hsi.com/solutions/active-shooter-training

About AVERT:

Active violence can happen anywhere, at any time. These terrifying events continue to happen, which is why knowing what to do during one is vital. Active Violence Emergency Response Training (AVERT) is for individuals as well as groups and can save lives. Developed by professionals with expertise in law enforcement, private security and the medical field, AVERT training goes beyond what you will find anywhere else. You will learn not only how to protect yourself, but how to save those around you during a violent attack. You will experience realistic training situations where you will learn the proper methods and decision-making to escape, evade, or attack.

Anthony Corwin, AVERT, 1-800-447-3177, Customerservice@hsi.com

