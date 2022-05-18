EasyPark and Renault in new partnership for automated parking features

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobility tech company EasyPark and the car brand Renault are launching a new collaboration that lets drivers experience the future of parking. Together, the two companies are releasing the EasyPark app features directly integrated in the infotainment system of Renault's new car Megane E-Tech Electric.
The new collaboration between EasyPark and Renault seamlessly integrates the EasyPark app into Renault's new car model Megane E-Tech Electric. Drivers can upload the app directly into the car's infotainment system and experience several new features and possibilities to further improve the driving experience. One of the features is "Autostop", which automatically ends the parking session when the car leaves a parking spot.
– The innovative solutions we create together with Renault are the future of a fully digital parking experience. By integrating our award-winning app into cars' infotainment systems, we get a new range of possibilities, making parking and mobility even easier. When the app is integrated into the car itself, the vision of a car that can start and stop parking sessions by itself seems closer than ever, says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.
Renault's infotainment system "OpenR Link" is based on Android's operating system Android Automotive. By downloading the app in the car, the driver can manage parking via the car's display without any physical machine or a smartphone. Additionally, the integrated app opens further innovations to look forward to in the future.
EasyPark already has similar partnerships with the car brands Volvo, Polestar and Mercedes Benz. From today, the app is also available for download via Google Play Store in Megane E-Tech Electric and all OpenR Link supported vehicles going forward.
CONTACT:
Louise Ekman, Head of Group Communications & PR
louise.ekman@easypark.net / +46 70 5222 117
