New THOR Kitchen refrigerator offers triple-tech cooling system for precise climate control

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THOR Kitchen's new 36-inch Professional French Door Refrigerator offers premium features such as an innovative climate-controlled Flex Drawer, triple-tech cooling system and in-door ice and water dispenser to take home refrigeration to the next level.
"Our homes have evolved into more than just the place where we reside and consumers continue seeking out appliances that enhance their everyday life," said THOR Kitchen Managing Director Kyle You. "Premium features that offer ease of use and convenience are key for today's home chefs, and THOR Kitchen's new refrigerator meets their needs with ample storage, state-of-the-art cooling technology and a sleek, stainless-steel finish."
Key Features + Benefits
- The Flex Drawer is a third climate-controlled exterior drawer with separate zones for storing meat, produce, beverages or other snacks. The drawer provides easy access to additional storage and precise temperature controls keep each zone at the optimal temperature.
- The refrigerator's triple-tech cooling system controls the temperature of each compartment with a separate airflow, increasing humidity levels and reducing frost build up.
- The in-door ice and water dispensers provide access to fresh, filtered water and ice without ever opening the refrigerator drawer. The automatic ice maker produces 4.4 pounds of fresh ice per day with an option for cubed or crushed ice.
- The water filter is located inside the refrigerator for easy access, making it quick and convenient to replace the filter. A dedicated filter replacement reminder provides an alert when it's time to change the filter.
- A generous 22 cubic feet of flexible storage space holds all the ingredients for creating masterful meals at home, and gallon door storage provides extra space for large containers, such as juice or milk. Adjustable shelves easily slide in or flip up for storing tall items with ease.
- Two humidity controlled crisper drawers provide flexible storage space and keep produce fresh longer.
- The stainless-steel finish is fingerprint resistant and the counter-depth design sits flush with surrounding cabinetry for a seamless, built-in look.
- The refrigerator is ENERGY STAR Certified, providing increased energy savings while maintaining premium power and performance.
For more information about THOR Kitchen's 36-inch Professional French Door Refrigerator (TRF3601FD), visit thorkitchen.com.
About THOR Kitchen
THOR Kitchen's professional appliances are full-featured, stainless steel machines designed to take meals to the next level. With features like high BTU burners and cast-iron cooking grates, THOR appliances offer premium power and performance—yet at a practical price. Sleek. Handsome. Versatile. These are some of the hardest working kitchen mates around, designed to please both the eyes and the appetite. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.
