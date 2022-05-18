Personal Injury Lawyer Robert Gluck Celebrates Milestone 25th Anniversary of the Law Firm's Plantation Office

Personal Injury Lawyer Robert Gluck and his team are pleased to celebrate the firm's 25th Anniversary of fighting for Florida injury victims at their Plantation office. Robert is grateful to be able to serve people in the Fort Lauderdale area and throughout Broward County who have suffered personal injuries due to the negligence of others.

PLANTATION, Fla. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal Injury Lawyer Robert Gluck and staff are proud to celebrate the law firm's anniversary. This year marks the remarkable 25th anniversary milestone of the founding of their Plantation, Florida law office. While The Plantation Law Office of Robert Gluck celebrates its 25th anniversary, attorney Robert Gluck also celebrates over 33 years of practicing law in Florida and serving injury victims and their families. The firm prides itself in offering high-quality legal services. The Law Office of Robert Gluck has an extensive track record of successfully helping injured victims get the compensation they are entitled to.

About The Firm:

The firm was founded in 1998 with the belief that a one-on-one relationship with clients allows for the best legal representation available, and to be compensated to the maximum amount allowed by law in Florida. Robert Gluck and his dedicated team provide the best legal services in an efficient, caring and cost-effective manner. They offer a top-notch level of client service not often seen in the larger firms. Robert saw how frustrating it was for clients to establish a relationship with an attorney in a multi-lawyer law firm. Frequently dealing with different attorneys each time they called or visited the firm made it very difficult for many injury victims. This led to his decision to be the only attorney in his office. This eliminates the problem clients were facing of not knowing what is going on with their case. Robert Gluck knows all of his clients and their cases personally.

The Law Office of Robert Gluck offers a variety of legal services including:

Automobile Accidents

Truck Accidents

Bus Accidents

Motorcycle Accidents

Pedestrian Accidents

Bicycle Accidents

Trip / Slip and Fall Accidents

Brain Injuries

Spinal Cord Injuries

Defective Products Claims

Burn Injuries

Dog Bite Claims

Victims of Violent Crimes

Pool Accidents

Medical Malpractice Claims

Nursing Home Abuse Claims

Life Insurance Claim Denial Attorney

Insurance Disputes of Any Kind

About Robert Gluck:

Robert's career started as an Assistant State Attorney, working in the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office for Janet Reno. Robert gained extensive experience prosecuting everything from DUI to murder cases. He was tasked with determining responsibility in the DUI / Traffic Homicide Division through the use of traffic crash analysis and accident reconstruction. He gained a great deal of experience in the courtroom while working as an Assistant State Attorney, being involved in over 47 jury trials during that time. From 1991 until 1997 he spent time working as an attorney in two large law firms, handling personal injury claims, through settlement or Jury Trial, as well as handling many other types of cases including criminal defense cases. In 1998, Robert went into private practice and opened his own law office in the Fort Lauderdale / Plantation area.

As the firm celebrates its silver anniversary, they are reminded that their success has been built mainly on personal referrals from its past clients. They would like to take the time to thank the hundreds of clients they have helped over the years, and they look forward to helping hundreds more over the next 25 years.

For more information about the Plantation Law Office of Robert Gluck, visit their website at https://robertgluck.com

