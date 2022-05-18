Masterbatch Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Avient Corp. & Cabot Corp. | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global masterbatch market size is expected to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2019 to 2024 at a CAGR of 5% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for masterbatch in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in end-use industries such as automotive, construction, manufacturing, industrial, packaging, and others will facilitate the masterbatch market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Masterbatch Market Analysis Report by End-user (packaging, automotive, consumer goods, building and construction, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Type (white masterbatch, black masterbatch, color masterbatch, and additive masterbatch), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/masterbatch-market-industry-analysis
Masterbatch Market: Vendor Analysis
The masterbatch market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on pricing, quality, and technological advancements to compete in the market. The masterbatch market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Avient Corp., Cabot Corp., Dow Inc., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft mbH, Global Colors Group, Hubron International Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Plastiblends India Ltd., RTP Co., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd. among others.
- Avient Corp. - The company offers black and white masterbatches.
Masterbatch Market: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the masterbatch market is the increased demand from the e-commerce market. The growing global e-commerce market, which primarily includes online shopping, has witnessed an increase in the demand for packaging products for the shipment of products sold. The ease of online shopping has made many customers switch from the traditional method of shopping to online retailing. Online retailers use different types of boxes according to the product transported. These boxes ensure the safety of the products transported in them. In addition, effective packaging is becoming one of the key business requirements in e-commerce. It is fostering the demand for plastic and, subsequently, fueling growth in the masterbatch market. APAC is the key region for the global e-commerce market and is likely to provide huge growth opportunities. The increasing influence of e-commerce in varied applications such as home appliances, clothing and footwear, consumer goods, books, cosmetics, baby goods, and groceries is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
However, The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the masterbatch market during the forecast period. The volatility in the prices of petroleum-based raw material compounds and the growing demand for masterbatch products from emerging economies are posing a challenge to market growth. The prices of raw materials, such as polymers, additives, resins, and pigments, have been fluctuating. Carrier compounds and resins in masterbatches are petroleum derivatives. Thus, the prices of these materials vary in tandem with natural gas and crude oil prices. The decline in global crude oil prices compels market players to sell their finished products at lower prices. Any fluctuations in the global price of crude oil negatively affect the price of plastics and polymers. Therefore, fluctuations in global crude oil prices pose a major challenge to the growth of the market in focus.
Masterbatch Market: Segmentation Analysis
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- packaging - size and forecast 2019-2024
- automotive - size and forecast 2019-2024
- consumer goods - size and forecast 2019-2024
- building and construction - size and forecast 2019-2024
- others - size and forecast 2019-2024
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- white masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024
- black masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024
- color masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024
- additive masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024
The competitive scenario provided in the Masterbatch Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Masterbatch Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 3.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-6.35
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Avient Corp., Cabot Corp., Dow Inc., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft mbH, Global Colors Group , Hubron International Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Plastiblends India Ltd., RTP Co., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- White masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Black masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Color masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Additive masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avient Corp.
- Cabot Corp.
- Dow Inc.
- Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft GmbH
- Global Colors Group
- Hubron International Ltd.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Plastiblends India Ltd.
- RTP Co.
- Tosaf Compounds Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
