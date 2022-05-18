Automotive and Autonomy Expert Alexander Hitzinger Joins Foretellix's Board of Directors

Mr. Hitzinger brings over 20 years of senior executive experience with VW, Porsche, and Apple
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, a leading provider of a Verification & Validation (V&V) platform for Automated Driving Systems, has appointed Alexander Hitzinger to its board of Directors. In a recent blog, Mr., Hitzinger wrote about his decision to join Foretellix's Board of Directors.
Mr. Hitzinger said: "Foretellix uses proven methodologies to verify complex digital products and is adapting them to the autonomy challenges. I am very excited to join this maverick team and work together to achieve our mission of a better, safer autonomous future."
CEO and co-founder of Foretellix, Ziv Binyamini, said: "I am delighted to have Alex on board. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping Foretellix meet the challenge of safer and more efficient automated driving systems deployment."
Mr. Hitzinger has over two decades of experience in senior leadership roles in the automotive industry. He started his automotive career at Toyota Motorsport before joining Cosworth and Red Bull Technology. Hitzinger then joined Porsche as Technical Director and Chief Engineer of Porsche 919, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015. He spent three years at Apple as Head of Product Design for Project Titan. Most recently, Hitzinger served as Senior Vice President of Autonomous Driving at VW Group and Member of the Executive Board VWN, where he was involved in developing the ID Buzz. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Artemis GmbH, where he was the Chief Architect of the revolutionary new vehicle concept for next-generation autonomous mobility for their flagship-product Audi Landjet. Alex currently serves Board Member and Advisor to various automotive technology companies in the US and Israel.
About Foretellix
Foretellix provides product development teams with revolutionary product development testing, verification, and validation platform, enabling the mass deployment of automated driving systems. The Foretellix platform orchestrates, manages, and analyses the massive number of tests required to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and shorten the time-to-market of ADS deployment. Foretellix is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Visit http://www.foretellix.com
Contact:
Dan Atzmon
+972 544577716
dan.atzmon@foretellix.com
SOURCE Foretellix
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
