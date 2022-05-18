State Day Hikes Series from Waterford Press and American Trails Hits Bookstands May 2022

Created based on the idea that hiking is an activity that can—and should—be fun and accessible to all, these guides provide 20 family-friendly and wheelchair accessible hikes per state.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing their tradition of making nature, the sciences, world cultures, and outdoor recreation and survival skills more accessible, Waterford Press is launching a new series of easy and accessible State Day Hikes guides in collaboration with the experts at American Trails. The first four guides in the series (Washington, Idaho, Oregon and North Carolina) will be in stores May 2022 (retail $7.95). Preorder here.

Created based on the idea that hiking is an activity that can—and should—be fun and accessible to all, these guides provide 20 family-friendly and wheelchair accessible hikes per state. Opportunities can be found in many parks and wild areas that are close to major cities and communities, so the selected trails are easy to find and complete as day trips. Trails in these guides are generally flat but may have short elevation changes, referenced as grade percentages. The lightweight guides fit easily into a backpack and provide all the information necessary to empower hikers to be able to enjoy the outdoors on their own terms. Within the next 4-5 years, the series will include all 50 states.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of the State Day Hiking series will support The Trail Fund in assisting the trails community with funding to support maintenance, research, and stewardship training needs.

About Waterford Press:

For over 25 years, Waterford Press has published the industry-leading collection of reference guides for wildlife identification, outdoor recreation, eco-tourism and safety and survival skills. We are the largest publisher of folding pocket-sized guides with over 900 titles in print and more than 20 million copies sold. With titles for all 50 states plus a growing list of international destinations, Waterford Press is truly "Putting the World in Your Pocket." For more information, please visit http://www.waterfordpress.com/

Our mission is to publish information that connects people to the world around them by making knowledge about nature and outdoor recreation more accessible. We believe that a greater appreciation for our planet and its inhabitants leads to the preservation and protection of our natural resources. In this spirit, Waterford Press has contributed more than 100,000 pocket guides and books to nonprofit youth organizations, schools and groups. With 100% of our products produced in the USA, Waterford Press also takes pride in doing our part to sustain the livelihood of the people who enjoy using our products.

About American Trails:

Since 1988, American Trails has been a training resource and collective voice for a diverse coalition of enthusiasts, professionals, advocates, land managers, conservationists and friends of the outdoors and livable cities. American Trails strives to enrich the quality of life, mental health, and physical health for all people and the sustainable development of communities by advancing and promoting the development, preservation and enjoyment of diverse, high-quality trails and greenways. Learn more at http://www.americantrails.org.

The Trail Fund is a new grant program of American Trails and opened the inaugural application process in early 2022, with the intent for interested individuals/organizations to be able to apply for funding every year. The Trail Fund will be administered by the Trails Move People coalition—a diverse coalition of trail user groups, led by American Trails—and will support grants for trail maintenance, research, and stewardship training all across the country, serving all types of trail users. The amount of funding available and number of grants offered will vary year by year, pending funding. Learn more at http://www.thetrailfund.org.

