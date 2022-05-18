Board-Certified Dermatologist Mahsa Karavan, MD, MPH Joins U.S. Dermatology Partners at Their Office in Plano, Texas

U.S. Dermatology Partners Welcomes Board-Certified Dermatologist Mahsa Karavan, MD, MPH to Their Plano, Texas Clinic Location

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Mahsa Karavan to their Plano, Texas clinic location.

Dr. Mahsa Karavan earned her medical degree from the University of Washington Medical School in Seattle, Washington. She completed her internship at the University of Washington where she also earned a Master of Public Health. She completed her dermatology residency in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah. Dr. Karavan has done extensive research in both public health and clinical subjects and her work has been published in peer-reviewed journals. She has also given presentations at meetings across the country. Her most recent research focused on the treatment of acne scarring with lasers.

Dr. Karavan will treat a wide variety of general skin disorders and will also see patients interested in cosmetic dermatology. She is particularly passionate about the early detection of melanoma. In her first three years of practice, Dr. Karavan diagnosed and treated more than 600 melanomas. Of these, more than 70% were detected at the earliest stage, called 'melanoma in-situ. It is possible to cure melanoma when caught early, however, mortality rates increase dramatically in advanced stages, making early detection crucial to a successful prognosis.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Karavan, please call (972) 985-9003 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

