Lacrimal Duct Stent Tube Size to Increase by USD 6.87 Million From 2021 to 2026| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the lacrimal duct stent tube market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The lacrimal duct stent tube market research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Lacrimal Duct Stent Tube Market: Key Trends

The development of new surgical techniques is driving the lacrimal duct stent tube market and contributing to the market growth. When both the upper and lower canaliculi are obstructed, the fluid cannot be drained into the nasal cavity, resulting in epiphora. However, the cause of canalicular obstruction cannot be identified in most cases. Minor surgery to enlarge the canaliculus by inserting a silicone tube is the most common treatment to remove the obstruction, which leaves a scar of approximately 2 centimeters (cm) on the side of the nose. To overcome the disadvantages of such conventional surgical methods, a team of otolaryngologists and ophthalmologists at Toho University Sakura Medical Center in Japan developed a new procedure called 'conjunctivoductivo-dacryocystorhinostomy'. Thus, the development of new surgical techniques for treating obstructions in the nasolacrimal duct is expected to have a positive impact on the lacrimal duct stent tube market during the forecast period.

Lacrimal Duct Stent Tube Market: Key Challenges

The lack of skilled expertise is one of the factors hindering the lacrimal duct stent tube market growth. Novel surgical methods, such as minimally invasive (MI) surgeries for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction, require an entirely different skill set when compared to traditional and open surgeries. Clinicians should develop psychomotor skills that require the expert manipulation of surgical instruments in an actual three-dimensional operative field. Thus, there is a need for a high number of trained personnel to perform various surgical procedures with a high level of accuracy and safety, which helps people to find suitable treatment options to increase their quality of life.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Aurolab

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Beaver Visitec International, Inc.

Bess Medizintechnik GmbH

FCI Ophthalmics

Gunther Weiss Scientific Glassblowing Co. Inc.

Kaneka Medical America LLC

Walsh Medical Devices Inc.

Product Insights and News

The lacrimal duct stent tube market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For Instance, Aurolab, a leading vendor, offers a wide range of cataract products such as sutures, eye drops, surgical blades, and cataract surgical kits. The company also offers lacrimal duct stents that are flexible stainless-steel probes attached through a hollow medical graded silicone tube that can be used in conventional DCR procedures.

Asia's Contribution to Lacrimal Duct Stent Tube Market

The rising investments in the healthcare sector are expected to facilitate the lacrimal duct stent tube market growth in Asia during the forecast period. China is the key market for the lacrimal duct stent tube market in Asia. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. Market growth in Asia is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Lacrimal Duct Stent Tube Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aurolab, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bess Medizintechnik GmbH, FCI Ophthalmics, Gunther Weiss Scientific Glassblowing Co. Inc., Kaneka Medical America LLC, Walsh Medical Devices Inc. , and Beaver Visitec International, Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Segmentation

The lacrimal duct stent tube market is divided into bicanalicular segment and monocanalicular segment. Bicanalicular segment is the largest contributor to the lacrimal duct stent tube market. Bicanalicular nasal intubation is widely used in lacrimal drainage system surgeries. Lacrimal canaliculi are vital structures that play an important role in draining tears from the eye. Lacrimal canalicular lacerations are more prominent in men than in women and more prevalent among children and young adults. Elderly patients are expected to be susceptible to this type of injury as a result of facial trauma sustained during falls. In view of this, bicanalicular nasal intubation is used for treating lacrimal canalicular lacerations.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Comprehensive details of factors that are expected to challenge the growth of lacrimal duct stent tube market vendors

Detailed information on factors that will drive lacrimal duct stent tube market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the lacrimal duct stent tube market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

