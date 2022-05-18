UBM Development selects ION Treasury's ITS

An integrated treasury and risk management system, ITS offers broad and in-depth capabilities for cash, payments, risk, and accounting to companies based in the DACH region.

LONDON , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and central banks, today announced that UBM Development AG has selected ION Treasury's ITS for its new treasury management system (TMS).

Listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's top cities. A one-stop provider for the entire development value chain, from initial planning through to marketing, UBM Development specializes in green buildings and smart offices in major metropolitan areas. The company's focus on Central Europe influenced their choice of ITS.

An integrated treasury and risk management system, ITS offers broad and in-depth capabilities for cash, payments, risk, and accounting to companies based in the DACH region. With over 30 years of expertise in the region, ITS is unrivaled in providing unique TMS functionality that caters for the German-speaking market, with a local team delivering support and implementation services.

UBM Development will use ITS to control and automate its end-to-end treasury operations including cash, liquidity, FX and interest rate exposures, debt, intercompany financing, payments, and accounting. ITS enables UBM to reduce manual work, streamline processes, and increase cash visibility across the company's subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

"We wanted to replace our spreadsheets and bank portal with a professional TMS. ITS will help us to increase efficiency, visibility, and control in our treasury and risk management operations, and to reduce complexity," said Andreas Pernsteiner, Head of Group Treasury and Finance at UBM Development. "We look forward to working with ION Treasury's regional development and support team on the implementation. As industry leaders in our region, the expertise within ION will help take our treasury function to the next level."

"We are delighted to welcome UBM Development to our global ION Treasury customer community and look forward to a strong, long term partnership," said ION Corporates CEO Richard Grossi. "The addition of UBM Development to our community further increases our Treasury leadership position in the DACH region, which will continue to drive our innovation in ITS, to the benefit of corporations needing enhanced treasury support."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Treasury

ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury

About UBM Development

UBM Development develops real estate in major European cities, with a strategic focus on green buildings and smart offices in cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. The company's consistent commitment to sustainability has been confirmed by the Gold rating it received from EcoVadis and a Prime Status rating issued by ISS ESG. With nearly 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services – from planning to marketing – from a single source. UBM Development's shares are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the prime market segment, which is the segment with the most stringent transparency requirements. Find out more: http://www.ubm-development.com

