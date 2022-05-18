Nestwave Receives 2022 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award

ThinTrack™ IoT Tracker honored for excellent innovation in burgeoning Internet of Things market segment

PARIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestwave, a global leader in low-power geolocation for the IoT, has announced that it has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering the Internet of Things movement.

Nestwave won its latest award for ThinTrack™, an ultra-low-profile, compact GPS tracking solution that the company developed in conjunction with IoT connectivity specialist SAMEA Innovation. ThinTrack uses Nestwave's advanced geolocation technology to create a very compact solution that combines GPS accuracy with a low power consumption that dramatically extends battery life when compared to alternative technologies.

ThinTrack integrates an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem, antenna, battery, SIM and all necessary electronics into a device that measures just 82 x 35 x 3mm and weighs only 15g. This small form factor has been made possible thanks to Nestwave's NestCore™ IP that allows operation from a miniature battery, and SAMEA's expertise in integrating radio functionality into space-limited designs. NestCore adds positioning functionality to cellular IoT chipsets by implementing a GPS receiver as software and using the connectivity chip's existing radio and computing capabilities. This advanced location solution enables a very short time-to-first-fix, allowing for much lower power consumption without compromising on sensitivity or accuracy.

"The IoT Evolution Asset Tracking award is further validation of how our innovative approach to IoT geolocation is addressing the key challenges of ultra-low power, small form factor and minimum weight," says Ambroise Popper, Nestwave's CEO. "With ThinTrack it is now possible to track individual items such as packages and letters, an area where accurate positioning has not previously been practical."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Nestwave with an IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for its continued innovation," said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer for IoT Evolution. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Nestwave's future successes."

About Nestwave

Nestwave enables the proliferation of IoT geolocation by providing the smallest, most power efficient, lowest component count solutions. The company's combination of IP and cloud services eliminates the need for conventional GPS/GNSS chipsets and dramatically reduces power consumption. Because of this, Nestwave technologies minimize the bill of materials, extend the battery life and speed up the time-to-market of accurate indoor and outdoor positioning and tracking applications. Nestwave IP can be incorporated into existing DSP cores and connectivity chips without re-design, while cloud-assisted implementation leverages the computation power of the cloud and keeps power consumption to a minimum.

The unprecedented power and BoM savings realized by Nestwave's innovative technology significantly improve existing positioning and tracking applications. They also open the door to the integration of geolocation in applications where power and size limitations would previously have made this impossible. And by combining lower power consumption with the use of fewer components, Nestwave solutions contribute to environmental sustainability and reduced carbon footprints.

To learn more, please visit us at http://www.nestwave.com.

