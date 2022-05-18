CenterWatch Announces: The Investigator's Guide to Form FDA 1572 Management Report

Principal investigators: fail to comply with Form FDA 1572 and face serious consequences. This management report ensures everything gets done right.

Getting the Statement of Investigator Right

If investigators fail to comply with Form FDA 1572, they face serious consequences.

Deviate even a little from the FDA 1572, Statement of Investigator and become a statistic: this is by far the most serious, and most common, citation following an FDA inspection.

The 1572 is more than mere protocol. It's a binding legal contract between the principal investigator (PI), the trial's sponsor and the FDA to conduct a clinical trial. Meaning that if the investigator fails to comply it can lead to serious consequences.

Instead, readers can feel confident when agreeing to take on a trial, stay compliant and avoid having trials suspended or being disqualified from future research with The Investigator's Guide to Form FDA 1572 management report.

Readers will get all the resources a PI needs to accurately complete a 1572, including an explanation of the form's purpose, consequences of noncompliance and a detailed breakdown of each section and what it requires.

Management report takeaways:

Bioresearch Monitoring Program (BIMO) inspection metrics

The process for submitting a 1572 to the sponsor and IRB

How investigator agreements differ in medical device trials

How to respond to a 483 citation of failure to follow the investigational plan

How and by whom 1572s should be signed and stored

What personnel and facilities must be listed on the form

How Form 1572 relates to investigators' financial disclosures and conflict-of-interest statements

This guide includes a copy of the Form FDA 1572 and the guidance Frequently Asked Questions, Statement of Investigator, which provides information on BIMO's inspections of investigators, samples of 483s citing and explaining a PI's failure to follow the investigational plan, and answers from the FDA's Good Clinical Practice Program (GCPP) to investigators' specific questions.

Success with Form 1572 starts with The Investigator's Guide to Form FDA 1572: Getting the Statement of Investigator Right. PI's can't afford to sign one without it.

https://www.centerwatch.com/products/568

