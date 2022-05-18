Author Jeffrey Masterz's new book "Chained to My Heart" is a steamy work of erotic fiction charting a young woman's journey into unimagined heights of pleasure

Recent release "Chained to My Heart" from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Masterz is a spellbinding novel introducing Taylor, a divorced bartender who encounters an old family friend in a visit back to her hometown. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn after a playful comment leads to a sensory experience she could never have imagined.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey Masterz, a married father of two grown children presently residing in a small town in western Massachusetts with his wife of over thirty years, has completed his new book "Chained to My Heart": a gripping erotic adventure that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.

Born in the small town of Point Hope Alaska, Taylor, a divorced barmaid, and Lucas, a hardworking contractor, find themselves in an unexpected reunion of sorts.

Thinking each was vacationing alone in the confines of her brother's vacant off-season inn, Taylor befalls the familiar sight of Lucas, a friend and confidant from her past.

During the second night, Taylor and Lucas learn that the strong bond they thought they had was nothing compared to what they will experience there, behind closed doors. With Lucas in a haze from the endless tequila shots, he dug up a story from their past, one that an embarrassed, drunk Taylor eventually recalled word for word.

Not backing down from the childlike vow she made, she owned up to her debt, wanting to settle up immediately. And hating to owe anyone anything, she paid it back in full. Accepting her demise, Lucas revealed to his best friend's sister a hidden side of himself and a little something about her too, educating Taylor in ways that she never could have imagined.

Reflecting on the new lifestyle, and with a zest for more, she jumped in headfirst before giving it a second thought, and she did it all while sporting her classic smile. With Lucas teaching Taylor the ropes, it's a wild ride until time concludes on their sexual escapades. As they dragged their hearts off in different directions, neither is sure as to where they should go, but they know where it is they want to be.

Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Masterz's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid erotic fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Chained to My Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

