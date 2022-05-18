Cornelia Elmore's newly released "I Grew Where I Was Planted" is a compelling memoir of personal struggle, dedication, and determined faith

"I Grew Where I Was Planted" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cornelia Elmore is a powerful story of the far-reaching effects of drug addiction and one woman's journey to overcome the second-hand devastation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Grew Where I Was Planted": a potent story of love, faith, and standing up for oneself. "I Grew Where I Was Planted" is the creation of published author Cornelia Elmore.

Elmore shares, "Cornelia has been a devoted Christian since 1984, not perfect but in spiritual process each day. Allowing the Holy Spirit to govern her life, she found that by submitting to God's will, all things are possible.

"Having traveled from the Midwest to California in search of a better lifestyle for her and her then drug-addict husband, she was put into an adventure by God that would literally transform her into the mirror of Christlikeness.

"I Grew Where I Was Planted is her story of being a Midwestern transplanted to a state that she knew not one soul—not one. But by the glory of God, she survived to this present day.

"Being made homeless twice by her husband's addiction of not being able to maintain housing with relatives, she finally divorced and is stable.

"To God's glory, this is her story!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cornelia Elmore's new book shares a personal story of struggle and perseverance.

Elmore shares a message of hope for others faced with a partner who suffers from addiction and promise of a fresh start when the tie is broken.

