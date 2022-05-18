Author Freeman Boise's new book "The Wind The Blast" is the story of the author's own experiences going from humble upbringings in Detroit to Army Jump School

Recent release "The Wind The Blast: Sometimes You Win" from Page Publishing author Freeman Boise, a.k.a. Kenneth Freeman is a stunning collection of stories from his own life. Freeman left the life he knew behind and entered the military with the singular motivation of improving himself and his station in life.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freeman Boise, a.k.a. Kenneth Freeman, an accomplished actor and playwright, has completed his new book "The Wind The Blast: Sometimes You Win": an autobiographical collection of stories chronicling the author's experiences in military jump school. Originally from Detroit, Freeman has traveled to the place where dreams are made, New York City, where his play, "Mama's Blanket," has been performed throughout New York and New Jersey. His other works include the book "Proud Black Man", "Bar Life" and several poems published in magazines. His lifelong passion is writing, and he believes the best poems come from everyday life.

Born sixth in a poor family of eight children, Freeman graduated high school at age seventeen with no real job prospects. His father refused to sign him into the military, so he joined up himself the day after his eighteenth birthday. He vowed to help his family if he could, so he signed up for jump school to earn extra pay and sent allotments home for his father, sister, grandmother, and brother.

Published by Page Publishing, Freeman's book takes readers along with him through jump school, roll call, main post, and more, in exhilarating detail.

Freeman writes, "I was a good soldier. I could do it all—I could outrun, outwalk, outshoot, outshine my boots, outmarch—you name it, I could do it! The guys said I had an angel in my pocket to be able to do the things I did. What do you think?"

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Wind The Blast: Sometimes You Win" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

