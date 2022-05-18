Author Freeman Boise's new book "The Wind The Blast" is the story of the author's own experiences going from humble upbringings in Detroit to Army Jump School

Recent release "The Wind The Blast: Sometimes You Win" from Page Publishing author Freeman Boise, a.k.a. Kenneth Freeman is a stunning collection of stories from his own life. Freeman left the life he knew behind and entered the military with the singular motivation of improving himself and his station in life.
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freeman Boise, a.k.a. Kenneth Freeman, an accomplished actor and playwright, has completed his new book "The Wind The Blast: Sometimes You Win": an autobiographical collection of stories chronicling the author's experiences in military jump school. Originally from Detroit, Freeman has traveled to the place where dreams are made, New York City, where his play, "Mama's Blanket," has been performed throughout New York and New Jersey. His other works include the book "Proud Black Man", "Bar Life" and several poems published in magazines. His lifelong passion is writing, and he believes the best poems come from everyday life.
Born sixth in a poor family of eight children, Freeman graduated high school at age seventeen with no real job prospects. His father refused to sign him into the military, so he joined up himself the day after his eighteenth birthday. He vowed to help his family if he could, so he signed up for jump school to earn extra pay and sent allotments home for his father, sister, grandmother, and brother.
Published by Page Publishing, Freeman's book takes readers along with him through jump school, roll call, main post, and more, in exhilarating detail.
Freeman writes, "I was a good soldier. I could do it all—I could outrun, outwalk, outshoot, outshine my boots, outmarch—you name it, I could do it! The guys said I had an angel in my pocket to be able to do the things I did. What do you think?"
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Wind The Blast: Sometimes You Win" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.