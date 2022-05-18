C.M. Benet's newly released "Bricks: A Personal Journey to Freedom" is a heartfelt reflection of life's challenges and how one can overcome trauma

"Bricks: A Personal Journey to Freedom" from Christian Faith Publishing author C.M. Benet is an engaging memoir that examines key life experiences that led the author to a life of reservation and fear before God's promise returned joy and hope to a lonely soul.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bricks: A Personal Journey to Freedom": a message of hope and God's unending love. "Bricks: A Personal Journey to Freedom" is the creation of published author C.M. Benet.
Benet shares, "Why Bricks? Throughout my life, I've built walls of protection to keep people out, an encompassing tower of protection from the pain and hurt I have experienced. As I grew closer and closer to the Lord, He showed me a new way, a way that required walls to come down, a full demolition of thought patterns about my own life. He showed me the tower of protection I built was a prison.
"Bricks is a vulnerable account of my personal journey to freedom and restoration. It goes to the depths exposing trauma, yet God reveals Himself over and over; He was there all along.
"Each one of us has a story; many times, we discredit its value, yet to someone else it just might be a lifeline. I pray my story will be an encouragement and insight into your own struggles. Breaking free from past hurt and making peace with our journey is true freedom.
"From childhood to marriage to parenting and everything in between, I pray Bricks touches your heart and brings you restoration and a deeper love for our amazing Savior. He is the answer, always.
"May God bless you as you take a walk with me and Jesus through my story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.M. Benet's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves closed off and in need of spiritual peace.
Benet's encouraging message will draw at the heartstrings and inspire readers to reflect on their own personal struggles and spiritual well-being.
Consumers can purchase "Bricks: A Personal Journey to Freedom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bricks: A Personal Journey to Freedom," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
