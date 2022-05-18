Authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison's new book "I Eat What?" follows the journey of a little frog as he discovers what he is supposed to eat

Recent release "I Eat What?" from Page Publishing authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison is a delightful children's story about a little frog who grows into a tadpole in a pool of water on the side of the road. He begins to get hungry, wonders what he is supposed to eat, and sets off on his own new adventure to see what this bright, colorful world has to offer.

O'FALLON, Mo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison have completed their new book "I Eat What?": a cheerful and engaging children's story that follows a frog who begins his journey all alone with no one to teach him things like what frogs are supposed to eat. Little does the little frog realize that he will meet new friends along the way and that the day's events will end up changing his life forever.

Peyton Jamison is a full-time mom who works for a veteran-owned business that partners with multiple non-profits and other small business owners. She loves having the opportunity to be involved with these amazing organizations and working with the people behind them. She is studying to become an early education teacher. Peyton hopes to make a difference in children's lives and dreams of one day having a classroom of her very own.

Roger Jamison is a certified executive chef with over 40 years of experience in the culinary field. He has been involved in numerous fundraisers throughout his career, working with organizations including Make-A-Wish Foundation, orphanages, women's shelters, food banks, and Meals on Wheels. When he is not working, Roger spends his spare time with his daughter and granddaughter, making memories that will last a lifetime.

Authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison begin their story, writing. "On the side of the road, a single egg survived in a puddle of water. As he was going through his changes from an egg to a tadpole and then a frog, he found himself sitting on the edge of the puddle. He was becoming quite hungry. He began to wonder, 'What do I eat?' So, he began his journey as he hopped off into the woods."

Published by Page Publishing, Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison's imaginative tale invites young readers and listeners to follow along as the little frog learns about the world around him.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "I Eat What?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, ReaderHouse, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing