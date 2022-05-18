Authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison's new book "I Eat What?" follows the journey of a little frog as he discovers what he is supposed to eat

Recent release "I Eat What?" from Page Publishing authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison is a delightful children's story about a little frog who grows into a tadpole in a pool of water on the side of the road. He begins to get hungry, wonders what he is supposed to eat, and sets off on his own new adventure to see what this bright, colorful world has to offer.
O'FALLON, Mo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison have completed their new book "I Eat What?": a cheerful and engaging children's story that follows a frog who begins his journey all alone with no one to teach him things like what frogs are supposed to eat. Little does the little frog realize that he will meet new friends along the way and that the day's events will end up changing his life forever.
Peyton Jamison is a full-time mom who works for a veteran-owned business that partners with multiple non-profits and other small business owners. She loves having the opportunity to be involved with these amazing organizations and working with the people behind them. She is studying to become an early education teacher. Peyton hopes to make a difference in children's lives and dreams of one day having a classroom of her very own.
Roger Jamison is a certified executive chef with over 40 years of experience in the culinary field. He has been involved in numerous fundraisers throughout his career, working with organizations including Make-A-Wish Foundation, orphanages, women's shelters, food banks, and Meals on Wheels. When he is not working, Roger spends his spare time with his daughter and granddaughter, making memories that will last a lifetime.
Authors Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison begin their story, writing. "On the side of the road, a single egg survived in a puddle of water. As he was going through his changes from an egg to a tadpole and then a frog, he found himself sitting on the edge of the puddle. He was becoming quite hungry. He began to wonder, 'What do I eat?' So, he began his journey as he hopped off into the woods."
Published by Page Publishing, Peyton Jamison and Roger Jamison's imaginative tale invites young readers and listeners to follow along as the little frog learns about the world around him.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "I Eat What?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, ReaderHouse, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.