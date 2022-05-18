Roger Garza's newly released "The Third Day: Outreach Judaism and Jesus" is a compelling argument for the similarities between Judaism and Christianity

"The Third Day: Outreach Judaism and Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger Garza is a thought-provoking discussion that encourages unity between the Jewish and Christian communities.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Third Day: Outreach Judaism and Jesus": a potent argument against the separation of religious doctrines. "The Third Day: Outreach Judaism and Jesus" is the creation of published author Roger Garza, a lay teacher and philosopher who writes about issues that challenge Biblical orthodoxy in order to provide readable clarifications that encourage readers to find or maintain sound doctrine.

Garza shares, "There is a reason why most analysts of biblical prophecy can't figure out how Christians and Jews can ever unite. The reason is that they are missing a piece of the prophetic puzzle. A piece that is so obvious I can only conclude that God hid it in plain sight, in the Scriptures – and is only now making it known to the world as a whole rather than just a select few. The fact is that both the Old Testament and the New Testament proclaim that in the last days, Gentiles and Jews will come together into one family and will together worship the One True God.

"Most Jews assume that this will happen when Christians (and all other Gentiles), finally realize that they were wrong, when Christians finally realize that Jesus was not the Messiah, and convert to Judaism. Most Christians assume that this will happen when Jews finally realize that they were wrong, accept Jesus as the Messiah, and convert to Christianity. At this point in history, either alternative seems highly unlikely.

"But what if there is a third alternative – one that lets Jews remain Jewish, Christians remain Christian, and yet puts us all into one united family of God? In this book you will learn:

How the same type of scholarship that is used to refute Christianity refutes Judaism also, and the same type of scholarship used to support Judaism supports Christianity as well.

How the Christian doctrines of the Trinity and the Incarnation do not contradict Jewish monotheism as defined in the Old Testament.

How the completeness and finality of Old Testament Law can be reconciled with the apparently contradictory statement that Christ has inaugurated a better Covenant (Hebrews 8:6)

"It is my belief that once the ideas proposed in this book are received and applied, the world will awaken from the nearly 2,000 year old nightmare of fear and mistrust between Christians and Jews, and our mutual thirst for the arrival of the Messianic Age will finally be quenched."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger Garza's new book is an articulate and encouraging exploration of scripture.

Garza prepares a thoughtful and considerate study within the pages of this enjoyable challenge to common assumptions.

Consumers can purchase "The Third Day: Outreach Judaism and Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Third Day: Outreach Judaism and Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing