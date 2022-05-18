Author Cindy Keyes's new book "Goodnight Spirit" is an evocatively spiritual and rhythmic work for bedtime reading

Recent release "Goodnight Spirit" from Page Publishing author Cindy Keyes is a heartwarming children's book with a gentle cadence sure to become a favorite with preschool-aged children.

BORDENTOWN, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cindy Keyes, a New Jersey-based registered nurse and mother of two with a passion for all things spiritual, has completed her new book "Goodnight Spirit": a charming debut work for the youngest readers.

This adorable fully illustrated storybook was written as a tribute to Spirit. It is a reminder that Spirit is everywhere and is in everything, looking after and caring for us all.

Published by Page Publishing, Cindy Keyes's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Goodnight Spirit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing