Jacque Paul's newly released "Throw Away Child Finding Home: The Choice" is an engaging Christian fiction that explores finding one's true home

"Throw Away Child Finding Home: The Choice" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacque Paul is a thought-provoking tale of a young woman who feels cast out and abandoned by God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Throw Away Child Finding Home: The Choice": a potent tale of healing, God's grace, and true love. "Throw Away Child Finding Home: The Choice" is the creation of published author Jacque Paul, a loving wife and mother who became a TSA passenger screener following the events of September 11th.
Paul shares, "From time to time, we stray from our core values, our safe place, our home. Perhaps we choose to wander because life is changing; perhaps it's a fear of staying. Whatever the reason, self-concept is included in the journey, and we sometimes wonder if God knows where we are.
"A musically gifted child, Anna Katjea, Kate Winslow's life began in West Virginia. The Winslow house wasn't a happy place, and Mama sometimes had bruises and cried because of Kate. The day finally came when Mama said she had to leave. Fifteen years old, and after asking a friend for help, Kate moved to Paris for music reasons.
"By the time she turned thirty-five, life had taken many turns. She thought she was in love once. After all, he told her he loved her. It was a lie, and Kate hid her heart. Later, she married her manager and business partner. It wasn't an ideal arrangement, and he divorced her for someone he said he loved. Kate kept his name, scoffed at love, hardened her heart, and asked God if He cared.
"Defiant and cynical, she feels unworthy of knowing a holy God, and it's difficult to reconcile sins when they keep coming to mind. She says she's sorry. Is He listening? Can she trust Him to forgive her? Or does she have to heal herself, take care of herself, like she did as a child?
"Seeking answers in academia, Kate becomes Dr. Anna K. Moyer, psychologist. She believes her home resides in the place she's standing, and she's asking God, "Will I ever get it right?""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacque Paul's new book is a spirited tale of finding oneself in God.
With a heartfelt tale and a likable cast of characters, Paul presents a romantic fiction that offers readers more than the average boy-meets-girl tale.
Consumers can purchase "Throw Away Child Finding Home: The Choice" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Throw Away Child Finding Home: The Choice," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
