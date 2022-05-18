Author Whitney Polen's new book "The Chameleon" is a terrifying, spine-chilling thriller that keeps readers on the edge of their seats

Recent release "The Chameleon" from Page Publishing author Whitney Polen is a suspenseful thriller that centers on Seth Jovango, a wealthy stockbroker who is also a sadistic serial killer. He has high-powered friends and family members to protect him, but Brenda Ellingsworth is the tenacious detective who is on his trail.
CANTON, Ohio, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitney Polen, who has a master's degree in criminal justice with a specialty in law and a master's degree in forensic psychology, has completed her new book "The Chameleon": a heart-pounding thriller that follows detective Brenda Ellingsworth as she tries to solve countless murders while playing a continuous cat-and-mouse game with Seth.
Author Whitney Polen poses fascinating questions for readers to ponder as they begin her work, writing, "How well do you think you know those closest to you? How well do you know those you live next door to? How well do we truly know anyone? After all, people are dark and dangerous and when they close their doors, we have no idea what they do inside."
She takes readers into the world of her story, writing, "The police car moved throughout the neighborhood with lights and sirens, screeching tires as it turned the corner and came to a hard stop. The two detectives exited the car. There was already a lot of excitement in the air. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen from their vantage point. Detective Ellingsworth could tell by the look on the first police officer this scene was going to be a bad one. This would be the third time body parts had been found, and as of now, all three were still John and Jane Does in the morgue."
Published by Page Publishing, Whitney Polen's shocking work is filled with unexpected twists and turns, leaving readers breathless as they reach for the next page.
Readers who wish to experience this frightening work can purchase "The Chameleon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
