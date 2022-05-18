Penny Cran Murphy aka tarnished-penny's newly released "Let Us Fix Our Eyes on Jesus" is a creative exploration of the author's faith and artwork

"Let Us Fix Our Eyes on Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Penny Cran Murphy aka tarnished-penny is an inspiring arrangement of the author's faith-based art alongside carefully selected scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let Us Fix Our Eyes on Jesus": a captivating visual experience. "Let Us Fix Our Eyes on Jesus" is the creation of published author Penny Cran Murphy aka tarnished-penny.

Murphy shares, "Each of us has a personal, unique, and private story penned by Jesus."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Cran Murphy aka tarnished-penny's new book will draw readers in as they explore the author's God-given artistic talents.

Murphy shares a creative and visually engaging work that offers a moving selection of art crafted in honor of God.

Consumers can purchase "Let Us Fix Our Eyes on Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Let Us Fix Our Eyes on Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

