Terry B. Simmons's newly released "Innocence, Adversity, and Enlightenment" is a nostalgic memoir that explores the author's key life experiences

"Innocence, Adversity, and Enlightenment" from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry B. Simmons is a charming look back on the author's life experiences, both good and bad.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Innocence, Adversity, and Enlightenment": an engaging tale of a life lived through the highs and lows. "Innocence, Adversity, and Enlightenment" is the creation of published author Terry B. Simmons, the president of Terry B. Simmons Architects, Inc. who is responsible for the implementation and completion of all the phases of the firm's activities.

Simmons shares, "My early childhood life of innocence began while growing up on a tenant farm in a rural area. The farm work itself was very labor intensive and usually had daylight-to-dark responsibilities.

"That early lifestyle was really a time of secure innocence. However, when I was about twelve years old, that security began to change when I began experiencing a life-changing adversity. I began having seizures. Those dark and dreadful episodes periodically occurred for decades. Because of them, I experienced processes of losing my innocence. As a result, my life developed into an ever-growing sense of shame, humiliation, isolation, and a declining sense of self-worth. The emotional pain and adverse events resulting from those seizures continued for many years. I wanted to be like others, but I couldn't!

"After several years of those troubling experiences, I came to the realization that while I couldn't change the realities of my life, I could attempt to alter myself in other ways. The years of successfully developing those alterations required several processes that resulted in a transformation of enlightenment and fulfillment of my life, which ultimately led to a tremendous professional career. As a result of having experienced those life-changing processes, I now have a spirit of thanksgiving in my heart, along with peace, joy, contentment, and a wonderful sense of self-worth—the most enlightening experience of my life on this earth will further lead to the ultimate fulfillment of eternal life on the New Earth described in the Bible.

"Adversity can result from experiencing difficulties related to health, socio-economic disadvantages, addictions, and other personally damaging issues. However, don't let yourself succumb to any measure of adversity! You don't have to have a perfect body nor do you have to be born into a life of privilege to develop areas of improvement in your life. Begin anew!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry B. Simmons's new book will delight and entertain as readers discover a unique life experience.

Consumers can purchase "Innocence, Adversity, and Enlightenment" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Innocence, Adversity, and Enlightenment," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing